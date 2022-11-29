ROME – Comparing the first ten months of 2022 with the same period of 2019, the Italian car market recorded a drop in registrations of 32.2% but according to the numbers of the research carried out by Segugio.it, the contraction does not concern cars hybrid/electric vehicles which have instead shown “encouraging signs of growth” in the last three years.

Going into detail on the overall loss equivalent to about half a million fewer cars registered, the most significant drop in the period 2019-22 belongs to diesel and petrol cars; decreased by 66.5% and 57.1% respectively. The minus sign also precedes the registered LPG and methane with a drop of 29.5% while thanks to the numerical decrease of traditional propulsions, in the first 10 months of 2022 the hybrid segment has become the main one on the market with a 39.1% share . The analysis also pointed out that since 2019, battery-powered cars full electric and hybrid have grown by about 360% thanks to the combination of government incentives, greater ecological awareness and lower costs for the RC policy.

Since Segugio.it is a company that also deals with the comparison of insurance products, the second part of the survey focused on the comparison of RC costs between thermal or hybrid cars of the same size. By opting for the latter propulsion, the disbursement is approximately 18.1% less with an average premium of 353.4 euros, against the 431.7 required on average by the third party liability for a car with a traditional engine. The amount of savings obviously varies according to the model and among those examined, the hybrid Ford Puma boasts the primacy of insurance convenience (-24.8%) together with the Hyundai Kona (-24.5%). The liability premium of a hybrid Fiat 500 is 13.3% lower.

The comparison of insurance costs between thermal and electric cars shows an even greater gap, so much so that the average saving reaches 24% (premium of 336.6 euros against 442.8) but with some battery-powered city cars such as the Volkswagen up! and Renault Twingo, the RC policy can cost up to 41.1% and 37.7% less.