Original title: The Summer Song Party of Collective Music Memory that runs through the 70/80/90/00 generations ended successfully

In the hot summer that just passed, there is nothing more pleasant than drinking a small beer and swiping online concerts. Douyin, which accompanies a good life, brings a beautiful summer song party, and invites three singers, Zhou Shen, Wang Sulong, and Liang Jingru to sing on stage, so that fans of different ages can feel the charm of refreshing music. Two senior singers, Eason Chan and Andy Lau, held an online concert on Douyin, setting off a retro Hong Kong style full of memories.

At 8 p.m. on August 19, Eason, dressed in white, sat in the center of the small stage and sang quietly. His smooth and penetrating voice touched the lacrimal glands. And when Andy appeared on the stage at 8:00 p.m. on September 3, and appeared on the Douyin live broadcast, hundreds of millions of fans screamed at their mobile phones. The “young god”.

Wall-breaking music “intergenerational” many music singers sing Douyin live

How to sing songs into the heart , Each capital is necessary to cure. At 8:00 p.m. on August 28, in the special session of the Douyin Summer Song Festival, Liang Jingru gave a surprise to all fans. With a round and sweet voice, she sang “Unfortunately It’s Not You”, “Across the Ocean to See You”, etc. Classic track.

At the Douyin Summer Song Party, Liang Jingru wore an orange long dress that fell to the ground and sang the songs that were sung all over the streets and alleys, bringing unexpected “memory killing”. The gentle and bright stage shape, the soft and tactful singing, and the shallow and friendly interaction are the “inner taste” that the post-70s, 80s and even 90s like.

Invite Liang Jingru and other big names to airborne to open their voices, which is also the highlight of the second season of Douyin’s summer song party. Compared with the first season of the song club to create a vertical screen paid concert, the second season is characterized by a breakdown of “music generations”, including fans from the post-70s to the post-00s, who can convert to the singers of their respective age groups. , to achieve cross-era empathy from the live song party.

For example, the singer Zhou Shen, who swept the Generation Z craze, performed songs such as “Lanting Preface”, “Star Fish”, “Take Me to the Nightlife” and other songs at the singing party. Screaming wildly.

The popular idol Wang Su Taki’s song performance, starting from the bathtub in the life scene, dressed in red and white striped pajamas, sang and wrote his own song “Wonderful”, the whole picture has a visual sense of MV. And with the melody of songs such as “There will be no future”, “Smile and Allure”, “Wish Me Happy” and other songs, the post-90s and 00s can’t help humming and feel the joy of “DNA has moved”.

In addition, Eason Chan and Andy Lau also appeared on Douyin to hold a live concert. When Eason Chan sat in the dark scene and sang songs such as “The Bottomless Pit” and “Slowly Like You”, the ears of the post-80s generation were awakened for a moment. Eason also sang “Same Time Next Week (Goodbye)” for the first time in the live broadcast. This original song broke through Eason Chan’s previous song path. The dynamic beat and rhythm sang happily to express inner emotions, and its appeal penetrated the screen and resonated with fans of all generations. .

When Andy Lau appeared on the Douyin live broadcast stage in a casual suit, the whole network was boiling. In this live broadcast, Andy sang such classic songs as “Stupid Child”, “Ice Rain”, “It’s Not a Sin for Men to Cry”, and “Seventeen”, which made many netizens miss their youth. Andy Lau’s monologue about “the hard-working ordinary person” has touched countless netizens, and everyone gave crazy praise for the idol of the 40th anniversary of his debut.

Through such “arrangement of troops”, Douyin Summer Songs will look back on the “good voices” of every era, allowing outstanding singers and popular hits from different eras to reproduce the stage, making retro songs and cool sound lines intertwined and resonated to form a sound The online concert IP of the whole network.

Multiple interactive gameplay leads to the upgrade of online song club experience

Compared with the first season, this year’s song will have more innovative products and gameplay, which will attract more fans and enhance the interactive experience of the concert. For example, with the help of the “watching together” function of Douyin’s interactive gene, the social links of online concerts can be enriched with real-time interaction in live broadcasts, so as to realize the precipitation of virtual images and explore more possibilities in the future. “Early bird tickets” and playlist guesses make the song full of suspense and attractive.

For the Z generation crowd, Zhou Shen and Wang Sulong’s interactive gameplay is very creative. Netizens who have watched the Zhou Shen Song Club are still not satisfied, they spontaneously participated in the Douyin Challenge, and combined the stage sound source to carry out two changes and two creations, forming a four-part plot of Popcorn. Weibo fans chatted, 12 cities built a group to watch the song party, and the wonderful stage broke the circle. Many music critics followed up the live broadcast and made graphic evaluations. In the interactive session, Wang Sulong also spent a lot of thought, playing three treasure hunts, Yang Di, Guan Zhilin, Wu Dajing and other stars and athletes and friends to help out, and cultural accounts are strong in treasure hunting. During the whole process of the live broadcast of the song, the themes of light and dark lines were followed up, and even passersby couldn’t help but continue to savor it. There are also 200 media teachers making strong calls to set off a cool aura.

As a love song queen in the hearts of the post-80s generation, Liang Jingru released “Courage” in 2000, which sold 1.2 million copies in Asia. This song has won numerous awards and has been sung to this day. With the popularity of “courage” to travel through the times, Liang Jingru also played memory stalks at the Douyin Summer Song Club. Her new gameplay of courage stalks has attracted talents from all walks of life to participate in the challenge, including music, emotion, drama, couples, etc. People compete to interpret Liang’s love songs. Not only that, Liang Jingru’s song club is also linked with the hit drama Canslan Jue Dream, to find the emotional connection between the plot and music, and create the topic of #Opening Freesia Jue with Liang Jingru’s Love Songs#.

Eason Chan has also created a topic with multiple circles of talents, which is in line with Eason’s music attributes and love to eat. Music masters on Douyin recommend live playlists for him, and food masters prepare refueling lunches for Eason, attracting Eason’s own comment area interactive. On the day of the official announcement of the online concert, the fan group launched a fan story collection activity to create a strong memory atmosphere. At the end of the event, children on Douyin interacted with “The Lonely Brave”, and Eason Chan’s acapella interaction triggered hot searches on the site.

Andy Lau’s live broadcast was blessed by many friends, Gigi Leung and Lin Zixiang joined the call online. Music, entertainment, emotion and other talents reprinted spontaneously, detonating the topic #forever idolAndy Lau#The youth of a generation#Legend never ends, etc. It is worth mentioning that after the live broadcast of the concert, Andy Lau turned off the gift-giving function. I hope that netizens will view this concert in a KTV way, which will move the netizens watching the live broadcast.

Creating a Douyin Live Music Magnetic Field to Accelerate the Digital Transformation of the Concert Industry

For singers, Douyin Summer Songs will give the singers more personalized display space, allowing them to express themselves. Relying on Douyin’s huge and active user base and content co-creation genes, the song will explode when it is held, become a hot spot in the entire network, and continue to ferment and maintain its popularity. For example, in the first season, the live song of Yu Ding Shi will be ingenious, and the performance area creates a “light and shadow forest” through lighting and scenery. In the second season, the bench and lamp post at Zhou Shen’s concert have a sense of CP. “Tutorial + experiential” infiltrated the “watching together” function of the live broadcast of the song meeting, and 12 cities teamed up to watch the song meeting.

For music, the trend of integration of film, television, song and variety shows is obvious nowadays, and people gradually forget the original identities of singers. Douyin summer songs will make singers return to their original positions, make music more pure, let the public respect music more, remove impetuous noise, and immerse themselves in the experience of music. Douyin’s music magnetic field is also attracting more musicians to return.

For the concert industry, the vertical screen payment in the first season reflects the characteristics of Douyin and explores a new model of online live concerts. The second season runs through the age group and returns to the music itself, reflecting the deep foundation and imagination of the online song club Douyin model, and indicating the vertical development direction of the pan-entertainment industry under the Douyin comprehensive ecological platform. Relying on the advantages of users, ecology, interaction, etc., Douyin Summer Song will quickly form an IP, with “young, warm, attitude” as the slogan, reflecting the emphasis on the emotional needs of the younger generation. The natural succession of short videos on Douyin and online song sessions makes up for the lack of participation and atmosphere in online live broadcasts, and brings more co-creation space that is not available offline.

Meet in summer and play wonderful songs. The second season of Douyin Summer Concert has formed an immersive and co-creative music ecology, attracting singers of all ages to sing on stage, satisfying users of all ages with music online listening experience, and helping the digital transformation of the concert industry. Let us remember the wonderful singing of this summer and look forward to the next live music feast together.Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: