The Colombian Rodallega denounced racist insults from the public of Gimnasia de La Plata

In the midst of the controversy with Vinicius in the Spanish League, the Colombian Hugo Rodallega made a similar complaint after the game of Independiente Santa Fe against Gymnastics in La Plata for the Copa Sudamericana and assured that he received Racist insults.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

«We do not improve as humanity, what is happening in the whole world is a disaster. The subject of racism tires, being called ‘monkey’, ‘black’It is very sad to come here and for that to happen,” said the Colombian striker after the game.

“It doesn’t hurt me that we lost, It hurts what happens in the environment, in the stadium. We in Bogotá respect them and they did not here, “he completed.

REGRETABLE: ANOTHER EPISODE OF RACISM IN PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL. After the CONMEBOL match #South American in Argentina, Hugo Rodallega denounced racist acts in the Gymnastics Forest. 🗣️ “BEING CALLED A MONKEY, BLACK… IS A LACK OF RESPECT” 🗣️ “IN BOGOTÁ WE TREAT YOU WELL” pic.twitter.com/rZ7eFIlOnb — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 24, 2023

The last Sunday, Vinicius It manifested itself in a similar way after the match between Real Madrid and Valencia. He accused the League and Spain for the constant racist insults and received the support of many players in the world.

Gymnastics won for the first time and still has chances

Gimnasia de La Plata won 1-0 with Independiente Santa Fe as a local in El Bosque in the framework of the fourth date of Group G of the South American Cup and got his first win so far in the competition.

With this victory, with a goal from Franco TorresLobo added his first three points in the four games he played and revived his chances to advance in the cup. The team led by Sebastián Romero must win the remaining two games and expect favorable results.

The first half was even for both, with approaches from both teams, although Gymnastics was a little more lucid and searched for more. However, in the last section of the first half the actions overflowed, the blows began between several players and Wilson Morelo with Felipe Sánchez they saw the red card for harsh infringements.





The second stage was different. Despite the fact that the Wolf wanted to be the protagonist from the first minutes of the complement, Independiente began to take center stageespecially with José Enamorado, and kept the ball more in the field of the La Plata team, although without creating danger in the Tomás Durso area.

In the last play of the match, a precise cross from the right gave the player a chance Torreswho appeared behind all visiting defenders, and stamped the miraculous 1 to 0 for the La Plata team.



