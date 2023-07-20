The Colorful Premiere of the Movie ‘Barbie’ in China Captivates the Hearts of Girls

The live-action film “Barbie” premiered in China yesterday, captivating audiences with its enchanting portrayal of Barbie Paradise. Warner Bros. Pictures produced the movie, which will be simultaneously released in theaters across China and North America on July 21. The grand premiere in Beijing recreated the vibrant and colorful world of Barbie, capturing the hearts of girls everywhere.

The premiere also unveiled the trailer for the “Magic Playmate” version of the film, offering a glimpse into the unique narrative style that combines Barbie’s world with the human world.

The premiere event itself was a spectacle, immersing attendees in the dreamy pink atmosphere of Barbie Paradise. Five carefully designed areas provided interactive experiences, allowing fans to step into the daily lives of Barbie and Ken. The pink beach area highlighted romance, featuring Barbie’s sports car, surfboard, parasol, and lounge chair. The pearl bracelets area showcased trendy outfits and wild grass planting. The self-timer artifact area allowed attendees to scan QR codes and create personalized movie posters. The toy display area exhibited classic Barbie and Ken toys, along with a life-sized pink toy box.

The film has already garnered rave reviews from fans and celebrities alike. Margot Robbie, known for her role as Harley Quinn, transformed into a stunning Barbie, leaving audiences in awe at her beauty. Ryan Gosling, in the challenging role of High Commander, surprised viewers with his performance, while Zhao Xina’s portrayal of mermaid Ken brought infinite surprises. The film’s theme resonated widely, focusing on the struggles faced by contemporary women and celebrating the beauty of self-confidence.

Director Greta Gerwig skillfully weaved a compelling narrative, highlighting these themes through a lively and energetic atmosphere. The newly released “Magic Playmate” trailer allows audiences to appreciate the emotional connection between Barbie and humans, as seen from the perspective of a toy that accompanies girls as they grow.

“Barbie” is a Warner Bros. Pictures production, directed and written by the renowned female director Greta Gerwig. The star-studded cast includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma McKee, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, and more. The film will be simultaneously released in theaters across North America on July 21, with pre-sales already open.

