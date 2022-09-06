Listen to the audio version of the article

The exhibition “Magnum Photos Colors, Places, Faces” curated by Giorgio Armani is a dialogue between ten international photographers – some still in business – and their precise and visionary idea of ​​photography; until 6 November at Armani / Silos in Milan, via Bergognone, 40 (www.armanisilos.com). To break away from the cliché that Magnum tells, the agency founded seventy-five years ago by Robert Capa, Henry Cartier-Bresson, “Chim” Seymour and George Rodger as the one “from the great black / white archive”, the exhibition chooses some colorist photographers from the 1950s until today they have expressed themselves through analogue cameras and films or with digital ones.

Color photos

The color photos on display confirm both the desire to renew a glorious past and a present of powerful images because Magnum is alive today more than ever. Here is Werner Bischof, born in Switzerland in 1916, arrived in New York in 1953 armed with reflex cameras and film, crosses the United States during the economic boom, luxurious cars, street or advertising signs; in every shot Bischof gives us his amazement. In the exhibition we meet Alex Webb, American, born in 1952, his images of Latin America and the Caribbean have dense colors, cultural contrasts are tinged with lightness and joy. The Belgian artist Harry Gruyaert does not tell but experiments; in the series “Shores” he investigates the boundaries between land and water, nature and civilization, in his landscapes a disturbing harmony. Reflections and shadows, blurred planes and clear backgrounds, the cities of “Tokyo” and “Venice” by the Russian Gueorgui Pinkhassov seem unreachable.

Cristopher Anderson

The images of Cristopher Anderson, Canadian, fifty-two, dedicated to “China” are surreal and reveal a very original artist (also in his desire to put himself and test us), absolutely worth knowing; each shot removes the environment in which it was made, young elusive faces stare bewildered at the lens. Each glance is anonymous, it seems to herald a disturbing economic and technological future. It is impossible not to recognize in the photos of Martin Parr, seventy, the British humor, between comic and tragic, each shot is pleasantly witty. Born in 1980, Olivia Arthur, English, sets her story in Dubai: the protagonist, a person who escaped a shipwreck fifty years ago, wants to return to her city, but she does not recognize her. Ninety thousand inhabitants lived in Dubai in the 1960s, today there are two million. The photographic story develops between new architectures, neighborhoods, between wonder and anguish.

“Architecture” by René Burri

René Burri’s “Architecture”, who passed away in 2014 at the age of eighty, are graphic lines, sharp and precise cuts; during the construction of Brasilia Burri finds inspiration for his idea of ​​an ideal city; important are the photos taken in Mexico following the works of his architect friend Luis Barragán; the light reveals contemplation, peace, perfect lines rise towards the sky.

The strength of this exhibition, of these photographers, of authors like Anderson or Tavakolian or Pinkhassov is to remember a world that if it had not been stopped by them we would continue to ignore. The exhibition supports the projects of Save the Children, the international organization that has been fighting for over 100 years to save children at risk and guarantee them a future, dedicated to combating educational poverty and early school leaving.