Home Entertainment The comeback of the drama “Resolving Worry Grocery Store” leads the audience to feel the fantasy and warmth in the interlaced time and space_Story_Liu Fang_Grocery Store
Entertainment

The comeback of the drama “Resolving Worry Grocery Store” leads the audience to feel the fantasy and warmth in the interlaced time and space_Story_Liu Fang_Grocery Store

by admin
The comeback of the drama “Resolving Worry Grocery Store” leads the audience to feel the fantasy and warmth in the interlaced time and space_Story_Liu Fang_Grocery Store

Original title: The comeback of the drama “Worry Relief Grocery Store” leads the audience to feel the fantasy and warmth in the interlaced time and space

CCTV Shanghai July 25 (Reporter Lin Fuyu) “I like people who are confused, and I like people who are troubled.” This is the inscription written by the writer Keigo Higashino for the drama “Resolving Worry Grocery Store”. From August 19th to 21st, director Liu Fangqi returned with the drama version adapted from Keigo Higashino’s fantasy masterpiece “The Grocery Store”, and took the audience on a magical and warm journey in the Opera Hall of Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

Stills of the drama “Resolving Worry Grocery Store” (Photo courtesy of the interviewee issued by CCTV)

“Relief of Anxiety Grocery Store” is one of Keigo Higashino’s three representative works. The story revolves around a magical little shop called Nanya Grocery. Shota, Atsushi, and Yukihira accidentally bumped into the grocery store on the way to leave after stealing, and connected the present and the time 30 years ago in a letter. Although it is not a mystery novel, its storyline is not inferior at all. There is no death, no murderer, only ordinary people who work hard to live, get redemption here with their daily life confusion, and leave happily. Their stories are like a microcosm of ordinary life, allowing people to see their own shadows.

Stills of the drama “Resolving Worry Grocery Store” (Photo courtesy of the interviewee issued by CCTV)

In October 2017, theatrical director Liu Fangqi put “Saving the Worry Grocery Store” on the Chinese theater stage. “For the confusion, dissatisfaction, longing and hard work in life, the true story emotions that are close to life are what impresses me the most. So all the adaptation methods and presentation methods I use in this play actually hope that the audience will be in the theater. After experiencing this 2 hours and 20 minutes story, I can have more vision for my life.” Liu Fangqi said.

See also  "Agreement to a New Home" is set to gain insight into the home improvement industry and depict a warm life jqknews

The play “Relief of Anxiety Grocery Store” takes the “secret” written by Keigo Higashino onto the stage with the dramatic technique of traveling through time and space, and tells the story in various artistic forms such as music, dance and dialogue. In terms of plot, the play is more than 90% restored to the original work. From the character modeling design to the performance of the actors, it strives to reproduce the characters in the book.

“All actors received the guidance of relevant professionals during the rehearsal process, and conveyed the tranquil atmosphere of the town described in the book to the audience as authentically as possible.” Liu Fangqi said.

In addition to “Worry-Relieving Grocery Store”, Oriental Citizens Concert, Ode to Summer Joy – “Bei Jiu” performed by two pianos and timpani, Gina Alice’s musical fantasy world, Disney’s official authorized “Frozen” movie Symphony concert, “Fantasia Fantasia” An Tianxu piano solo concert, Huang Qishan · Qiwang 30 2022 tour concert, etc. will also appear in Dongyi one after another.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

The TV series “Summer of Zhang Weiguo” debuts...

The movie “Evil Must Be Eliminated” is scheduled...

Claude Cahun, the identities beyond the gender of...

Dapeng directed “Warm” to reveal the trailer of...

“Purple necklace”, when Calasso got angry with Bollati

What zodiac sign is a good man in...

Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra presents Harbin Summer_Concert_Classic_Performance Season

Aiming at the parent-child market, Changsha Cinema “fancy”...

Chen Xiaochun’s stars lead Shengqu’s “Legendary World” mobile...

New Posters and Stills from Marvel’s “The Hulk”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy