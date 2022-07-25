Original title: The comeback of the drama “Worry Relief Grocery Store” leads the audience to feel the fantasy and warmth in the interlaced time and space

CCTV Shanghai July 25 (Reporter Lin Fuyu) “I like people who are confused, and I like people who are troubled.” This is the inscription written by the writer Keigo Higashino for the drama “Resolving Worry Grocery Store”. From August 19th to 21st, director Liu Fangqi returned with the drama version adapted from Keigo Higashino’s fantasy masterpiece “The Grocery Store”, and took the audience on a magical and warm journey in the Opera Hall of Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

Stills of the drama “Resolving Worry Grocery Store” (Photo courtesy of the interviewee issued by CCTV)

“Relief of Anxiety Grocery Store” is one of Keigo Higashino’s three representative works. The story revolves around a magical little shop called Nanya Grocery. Shota, Atsushi, and Yukihira accidentally bumped into the grocery store on the way to leave after stealing, and connected the present and the time 30 years ago in a letter. Although it is not a mystery novel, its storyline is not inferior at all. There is no death, no murderer, only ordinary people who work hard to live, get redemption here with their daily life confusion, and leave happily. Their stories are like a microcosm of ordinary life, allowing people to see their own shadows.

Stills of the drama “Resolving Worry Grocery Store” (Photo courtesy of the interviewee issued by CCTV)

In October 2017, theatrical director Liu Fangqi put “Saving the Worry Grocery Store” on the Chinese theater stage. “For the confusion, dissatisfaction, longing and hard work in life, the true story emotions that are close to life are what impresses me the most. So all the adaptation methods and presentation methods I use in this play actually hope that the audience will be in the theater. After experiencing this 2 hours and 20 minutes story, I can have more vision for my life.” Liu Fangqi said.

The play “Relief of Anxiety Grocery Store” takes the “secret” written by Keigo Higashino onto the stage with the dramatic technique of traveling through time and space, and tells the story in various artistic forms such as music, dance and dialogue. In terms of plot, the play is more than 90% restored to the original work. From the character modeling design to the performance of the actors, it strives to reproduce the characters in the book.

“All actors received the guidance of relevant professionals during the rehearsal process, and conveyed the tranquil atmosphere of the town described in the book to the audience as authentically as possible.” Liu Fangqi said.

In addition to "Worry-Relieving Grocery Store", Oriental Citizens Concert, Ode to Summer Joy – "Bei Jiu" performed by two pianos and timpani, Gina Alice's musical fantasy world, Disney's official authorized "Frozen" movie Symphony concert, "Fantasia Fantasia" An Tianxu piano solo concert, Huang Qishan · Qiwang 30 2022 tour concert, etc. will also appear in Dongyi one after another.

