The comedy movie "Hello, Brother" released the trailer for "Parents fall in love with you" Chang Yuan witnessed the love of parents by accident

The comedy movie “Hello, Brother” released the trailer for “Parents fall in love with you” Chang Yuan witnessed the love of parents by accident_Wei Xiang_Ma Li_Poster

Original title: The comedy movie “Hello, Brother” released the trailer of “Parents fall in love with you” Chang Yuan witnessed the love of parents by accident

Sohu Entertainment News The movie “Hello, Brother” will be officially released in the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 9. Today, the latest “Parents Fall in Love” version of the trailer and character posters were released. The film is directed by Zhang Luan, Ma Li, Chang Yuan , starring Wei Xiang, starring Jia Bing, Huang Yuntong, Han Yanbo, Zhang Yiming, Hao Pengfei, Li Yining, Li Taoyao, Liu Yuqiao, Zhang Jiawen, and Lv Ning.

The movie “Hello, Brother” has unlocked many new scenes such as Mochizuki Lakeside, Nanhezi No. 1 Factory, Song and Dance Hall, etc. Every scene contains important clues about the direction of the love between Da Liu (played by Ma Li) and Wu Hongqi (played by Wei Xiang). love.

The character posters were released together with the “Parents Fall in Love with the Head” version of the trailer. The main visual is based on the background of the dance hall in the 1980s. The whole is creatively presented in the style of singer tapes, which instantly fills the retro-era texture in the film. In addition to the relaxed and cheerful atmosphere in the poster, the dance movements created by the main characters also express the character characteristics of each character: Da Liu (played by Ma Li) is dynamic and bold, Xiao Wu (played by Chang Yuan) has a focused and determined expression, and Lao Wu (Wei Xiang) is intoxicated and ecstatic, and Luo Aqiang (Jia Bing) has a flamboyant and ostentatious dress.

The movie “Hello, Brother” is produced by Wanda Pictures (Hainan) Co., Ltd., Mokexing Pictures (Haikou) Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Guanyu Pictures (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Wanda Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. Company, Mo Kexing Pictures (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Zebra Pictures Co., Ltd., Shanghai Maoyan Pictures Co., Ltd., Wanda Pictures (Horgos) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jing Exclamation Mark Culture Media Co., Ltd., CCTV Animation Group Co., Ltd., Xi’an Qiaosong Culture Media Co., Ltd., Mokexing Zhizuo Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Shiquan Culture Media Nanjing Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Guangying Interactive Entertainment Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Beijing Shangfeng Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Yingju It is jointly produced by Skyline Pictures (Beijing) Group Co., Ltd., Anhui Yuxing Pictures Co., Ltd., and Jebsen China Television Network Ju (Changzhou) Culture Media Co., Ltd.Return to Sohu, see more

