The commitment to a new government drives the Merval to its highest level since 2019

Scott Squires and Ignacio Olivera Doll

Hoy 18:28

He S&P Merval stock index from Argentina climbed to its highest level in dollar terms since 2019 ahead of the presidential primaries that are held in August in the country.

The index, which tracks the shares of Argentine companies listed on the local market, rose as much as 5% on Wednesday, after a long holiday weekend in Argentina and after filling began on a key pipeline that promises to boost the nation’s gas exports by the end of this year.

Investors are positioning in Argentine shares in the face of a change in the country’s political cycle, said Francisco Choe, portfolio manager at Galicia Asset Management in Buenos Aires. The index has risen 43.7% in dollar terms so far this year, to $853, its highest level since Argentina’s last primary election in 2019.

Aracre: “The Government does not want to carry out a devaluation but is willing to take measures in that direction”

Markets plunged that year after President Alberto Fernandez starred in an electoral surprise against the former president Mauricio Macri in the primaries. The index fell to a low of US$288 in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic, and largely failed to recover as inflation accelerated into triple digits and poverty increased.

Why the shares of Argentine companies rise

Investor sentiment has changed in recent weeks, Choe says, adding that Argentine companies are cheap and that pushes stock prices up with less than two months to go before the primary vote. According to polls, voters are rejecting the ruling left-wing coalition in favor of a pro-market candidate in the upcoming elections.

Shares of the energy distributor Edenor led the gains on Wednesday, rising as much as 19%, the biggest daily change since August 2021. Shares of agricultural company Cresud and telecommunications provider Telecom Argentina also rose more than 10%.

“In Argentina, many investors see the stock market as safe heaven”said Fernando Losada, managing director of Oppenheimer & Co. “There are many companies that despite the difficult context are healthy and do not have much debt.”

LM

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

