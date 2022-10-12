Home Entertainment The company issued a statement admitting that Shinhwa Shin Hye-sung denies the car theft, the restaurant refuted and submitted surveillance video to the police_ Shinhwa member Shin Hye-sung admits drunk driving
Original title: The company issued a statement admitting that Shinhwa Shin Hye-sung was drunk and driving, denied stealing a car, the restaurant refuted and submitted surveillance video to the police

Sohu Korean Entertainment News Shin Hye-sung, a member of the South Korean boy group Shinhwa, was arrested by the police today on suspicion of drunk driving and car theft. Afterwards, Shin Hye-sung’s brokerage company admitted that he was drunk driving but denied the theft of the car, saying that Shin Hye-sung was due to the error of the restaurant parking clerk. Driving the wrong car, but the restaurant where Shin Hye-sung dined refuted this claim and submitted surveillance video to the police.

The relevant person in charge of the restaurant said that Shen Huixing’s brokerage company advocated that Shen Huixing drove someone else’s car because the hotel parking clerk found the wrong key, but Shen Huixing left the restaurant. Shen Huixing’s key, the real situation at the time was that Shen Huixing saw a car with the key inserted and got in the car and drove out of the parking lot.

Today, a South Korean TV station also released a live video of Shen Huixing’s drunk driving and arrest by the police. In the video, a white SUV can be seen slowing down slowly and parked in the middle of the road. After the police arrived at the scene, the white SUV started the engine again. , seemed to be fleeing the scene, and stopped only after being blocked by the front and rear of the police car.

Regarding Shen Huixing’s alleged drunk driving and car theft, Shen Huixing’s brokerage company said that Shen Huixing had no convenient room for drunk driving. However, regarding the suspected car theft, the brokerage company always maintains that Shen Huixing just drove the wrong car, not deliberately stealing the car.Guo Mingdong/Text Copyright Mydaily Prohibited from reprintingReturn to Sohu, see more

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

