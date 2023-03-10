According to news on March 10, Ms. Lv from Guiyang, Guizhou went to a start-up company to try out on the first day and found that the company’s current reward and punishment system had multiple fine systems, such asIf you don’t answer the phone call of the chairman or general manager once or don’t reply for more than 1 hour, you will be fined 10,000 yuan for one discovery.Double fines for fines not received on the same day and 10 yuan will be deducted for chairs not pushed back to their original positions after get off work.

According to the screenshots provided by the parties, it can be seen that the chairman and the general manager only need to find that a call is not answered or that they do not reply for more than an hour, and they will be fined 10,000 yuan for one discovery; As long as it is found that a call is not answered or that it does not reply for more than an hour, a fine of 5,000 yuan will be imposed once.

As long as the directors of each department find that they do not answer a call or do not reply for more than an hour, they will be fined 1,000 yuan for each discovery. As long as the department managers find that they do not answer a call or do not reply for more than an hour, they will be fined 500 yuan for each discovery.For all the above fines, double fines will be imposed if the fines are not received on the same day.

In addition, the company also issued an explanation on the fines of employees’ attendance. If there is any fraud, a fine of 100 yuan will be fined once, and the penalty will be doubled for the second time.

Ms Lu said,Almost all the reward and punishment systems are punishment systems. I applied for a human resource position, and the salary during the probationary period was about 6,000 yuan. I felt that I could not accept these systems, so I left on the day of the trial.