The complicated economic moment that Pablo Alarcón is going through

In the last few hours, certain images of the renowned actor Pablo AlarcoThey didn’t get much attention. In them you can see him in Plaza Francia being part of shows to the cap. It was in Show Partnersthe program carried out by Adrián Pallares and Rodrigo Lussich through the screen of channel thirteenwhere they talked about it and gave all the details.

«The concrete thing is that, at this moment, Pablo Alarcón is in a square working at the cap like so many artists. These are difficult times in Argentina and difficult times for actors in which, in a medium where there are almost no fictions, in a medium where the plays are working very well, but perhaps it is difficult to re-enter that circuit commercial of the theater”, affirmed Adrián.

«He collects the cap after a performance where he offers his art to people passing by Plaza Francia. Many know it, perhaps newer generations do not know it, but it is something absolutely worthy and also a reflection of reality where, above all, television actors who have had a lot of work in the past and today, like so many, cannot have, ” said for his part Rodrigo Lussich.

The protagonist’s word

It was there when they made known what Pablo Alarcón himself said about the situation he is going through. «This was something that I needed to do in my life. I don’t have a job at the moment in the theater and it seemed like a very good opportunity to me because I have time and also I don’t need to work at this point in my life, I confess to you, I don’t need to work. I need to earn money to live », he said.

«The situation of the actors is screwed because there is no work. Of us, of the sweepers, of the cooks, of the journalists, of all. The country is screwed. Misery has reached a total limit. Don’t be surprised that I’m working on the cap. Be amazed at how bad the country is,” said the renowned actor in front of the cameras of Channel Thirteen.

«When I arrived in Buenos Aires to work, I arrived on a Monday and on a Friday I was working. Now that does not happen, “clarified Alarcón, who did not hesitate to thank the public. “The reaction of the people is wonderful. The truth that encourages me, the public is very generous », he concluded.

