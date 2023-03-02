The well-known joint series “Lobster” jointly created by Concepts and Nike came to the sixth color “Orange Lobster” a little bit last year. Recently, it is reported that the two parties are expected to release a new color “What The Lobster” at the end of the year.

According to Sole Retriever’s latest post, the two parties will use Nike’s popular color matching series “What The…” for inspiration, or use color matching elements that have not been released before. I still remember that at the end of last year, Deon Point, the manager of Concepts, released several pairs of co-branded Sample shoes. You can see colorful and colorful eye-catching designs. From this, you can speculate on the infinite possibilities of Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low. It was realized on “What The Lobster”, and there is news that this pair of shoes will be the final return of the “Lobster” joint series.

This shoe is expected to be officially released at the end of the year. Interested readers may wish to refer to the concept map above, and stay tuned for future follow-up reports.