Yangcheng Evening News reporter Hu Guangxin

2023 is the 20th anniversary of Leslie Cheung’s death. Chen Shufen, his agent before his death, revealed in an interview with Hong Kong media recently that he was preparing for a concert for the 20th anniversary of Leslie Cheung’s death, and expressed his hope that there would be a film about Leslie Cheung that would truly tell his story.

Chen Shufen is a well-known agent in the Hong Kong entertainment industry, and has brought many stars, including Leslie Cheung. After Leslie Cheung’s death, different organizations hold events every year to commemorate this generation of superstars. And Chen Shufen held the Leslie Cheung Memorial Concert on the 5th and 10th anniversary of Leslie Cheung’s death. Due to her identity and appeal, these two commemorative concerts brought together dozens of Leslie Cheung’s friends before his death, which can be described as star-studded. At the concert commemorating the 10th anniversary of Leslie Cheung’s death, even Tony Leung, who has always been low-key, also took the stage as a narrator. At the upcoming 20th anniversary node, Chen Shufen revealed that she will prepare a concert, as well as activities such as exhibitions and custom commemorative paper cranes. She hopes that “Hou Rong fans” (fans who fell in love with Leslie Cheung after his death) can learn more about it. He promotes Leslie Cheung’s truth, goodness, beauty and pursuit of perfection. But she said it would be her last public event for Leslie Cheung.

In the movie “Anita Mui” released last year, Leslie Cheung was mentioned in a lot of space. Chen Shufen admitted that there is a certain deviation in the description of Leslie Cheung’s entry in the film. In fact, he entered the industry earlier than Anita Mui: Anita Mui participated in the Rookie Singing Contest in 1982, but Leslie Cheung won the runner-up in the Asian Singing Contest on Li’s TV (predecessor of Asia Television) in 1977. He entered the industry and signed a contract with Huaxing in 1981. As a result, Chen Shufen came up with the idea of ​​making a movie for Leslie Cheung, hoping to tell his story truthfully. But she admitted that it is difficult to find an actor with Leslie Cheung’s charm.