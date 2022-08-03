Xi’an News Network News The master composer Zhao Jiping is known as the magic pen in the music world, and he can be said to be one of the most well-known composers in China. On the evenings of August 2nd and 3rd, a concert of works by Zhao Jiping, “The Magic of the Music World, the Mighty National Style”, was held at the Xi’an Concert Hall. The world-renowned Chinese style notes in his works have returned to their hometowns. Those local accents from the Guanzhong land are lingering and profound, and have become symbols of Chinese style. Both concerts were packed, and the audience burst into prolonged applause at the moment when the last pause stopped.

Over the past 40 years of reform and opening up, Chinese music has gone through a path from a Chinese perspective to an international perspective, and then to an international perspective from a Chinese perspective. Using modern western composition techniques to create music is an international pursuit. In the past 40 years, rooted in the land of Guanzhong, the cultural nourishment of the ancient city of Xi’an and the influence of artistic families, the charm of Chinese culture has long been engraved into Zhao Jiping’s bones. Chinese elements and Chinese aesthetics are what he really wants to express. His music creation reflects the international vision from the perspective of China. On the basis of fully maintaining the cultural tradition of the Chinese nation, he looks at the world and uses a brand-new Chinese style. Musical Minds has written musical chapters of wide international influence.

“The First Violin Concerto” was composed by the composer in 2017. It is 21 minutes long. The introduction is subtle, simple and full of symbolism. The theme is full of emotion, sincere and touching. It can be called the most unforgettable melody in Chinese symphony works in recent years. One of them, known as “the most beautiful Chinese violin works after the violin concerto “Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai”. The whole piece of music contains rich and delicate emotional layers such as excitement, sighing, and anticipation. The first presentation of the theme melody is a monologue in the middle range of the violin, the strings and clarinet parts are set off with long notes as the background, as if a deep and timeless memory; the second presentation of the theme brings thoughts from distant memories to reality ; When the theme is presented for the third time, the music is clear and warm. The presentation of the latter two themes is more and more broad, there is a kind of optimism and firmness after reading through the vicissitudes of life and suddenly enlightened.

“Zhuang Zhou Dream” is a concerto for cello and national orchestra completed by Zhao Jiping in 2005. After ten years and several revisions, it is the crystallization of the composer’s long-term thinking on Chinese Lao Zhuang philosophy, Chinese national instrumental music and cello. At the same time, this work is also a perfect combination of Western musical instruments and Chinese national musical instruments.

The surprises of the concert include “Silk Road Music Moments – Three Concert Pieces”, two classic ancient poetry and art songs (sung by the famous soprano Zhang Ningjia) and other works. Each capital is a carefully selected Zhao’s work.

These internationally renowned notes were once Chinese business cards from Xi’an to the world. Now they have returned to their hometowns and received thunderous applause from their hometown audience.

Tang Jiaxin, an intern in Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter