The confinements conclude with a total of 35 injured

Six people were injured today in the last confinement with fighting bulls San Fermin in Pamplonain the north of Spain, bringing to 35 the total number of injuries from the 2023 festivities.

“We have five transfers” to the hospital in this confinement with bulls from the famous Miura ranchnone due to a bull horn injury, Marta Martín, from the University Hospital of Navarra, told the press.

A sixth runner was treated in the infirmary of the Pamplona bullring, a spokesman for the Red Cross reported.

Of the injured taken to the hospital, two have “guarded prognosis” added, onewith thoracic contusion” and another with «traumatic brain injury», Martin specified.

These six injured are added to the 29 that had been recorded until Thursday the regional government of Navarra, none seriously, bringing to 35 the total number of injuries in the running of the bulls in Pamplona in 2023, according to the AFP news agency.

The most spectacular injury was sustained by a 58-year-old Dutchman, who suffered a slight goring to the scrotum.

The running of the bulls is one of the highlights of the patron saint summer festivities throughout Spain, the best known being those of San Fermín, which became famous in the world by Ernest Hemingway’s novel “Fiesta” (“The Sun Also Rises”), from 1926.

In the Pamplona running of the bulls, which start at 8 a.m. (3 Argentinian time), the bulls cover the 848.6 meters that separate the corrals of Santo Domingo and the Plaza de Toroswhere they will be dealt with in the afternoon, in just over two minutes and accompanied by hundreds of runners.

Sixteen people have died in Pamplona in these races since 1911. The last one was a 27-year-old Spaniard in the 2009 edition.

the sanfermines start on july 6 with the launch of a rocket from the town hall, “el chupinazo”, and end on July 14 attracting hundreds of thousands of people from half the world to this party of dance, music, alcohol and bullfights that does not stop 24 hours a day.





