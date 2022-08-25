Original title: The console version of the idol development simulation game “Idol Manager” was officially released today

The console version of the idol development simulation game “Idol Manager” was officially released today

Console version release notice

The private lives of these young and energetic girls are also part of the player’s business, and it’s not always a happy life to be a pop idol. Their personal accomplishments are your greatest path to success in entertainment, but their emotional meltdowns and scandals can also spell disaster for the company.

Don’t just worry about your idols. The world is full of gossip magazines, superfans and rival star duos all willing to play dirty tricks to expose scandals and bring you down for profit. It’s not just about your personal goals, you have to fight back to keep the company going.

Video screenshot

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: