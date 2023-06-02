The contemporary transnational emotional inspirational drama “Happiness Grass” is launched, Guo Tao and Ni Ni use Juncao to “circle fans” around the world_Guangming.com

A small grass, sown with great love, will eventually benefit the whole world and benefit all mankind. Recently, it was produced by Intercontinental Communication Center, Beijing Perfect World Film and Television Co., Ltd., Hubei Cultural Industry Development Investment Co., Ltd., Shandong Film and Television Media Group Co., Ltd., Thorn Bird Culture Media (Qingdao) Co., Ltd., Ningbo Kaichang Film Co., Ltd., Fuzhou Comfort Culture Co-produced by Media Co., Ltd. and produced by Perfect Image Studio, the contemporary transnational emotional inspirational drama “Happy Grass” is officially launched.

The play was filmed in Fuzhou City, Nanping City, and Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Area in Fujian Province. Zhao Dongling served as the supervisor, Chen Zhiguo and Tuo Danni served as producers, Bai Tao directed, Li Jiuhong and Fan Shengzhen served as screenwriters, Zhou Xinxia served as editing director, and Wei Chao served as director. Director of photography, Wei Ning as art director, and Li Zhou as modeling director. Guo Tao, Shui Ni, Zhang Chao, Han Dong, Zheng He Huizi lead the starring roles, Meng A Sai plays a special role, and Liang Aiqi, Liu Tingzuo, and Wang Shasha are invited to star. It tells the story of the Chinese Juncao technical team’s planting, industrial cultivation, technology promotion, poverty reduction and development in the South Pacific island countries, making Juncao, the “happiness grass”, take root in the world.

Based on the “Father of Juncao” Lin Zhanxi as the prototype, it truly depicts the extraordinary of ordinary scientists

“Happy Grass” focuses on the international cooperation of Juncao. The protagonist Li Changhuan, played by Guo Tao, has been busy with Juncao all his life. In order to make the Juncao project more influential, he led a team to the South Pacific island country to study the local climate conditions and vegetation. According to local conditions, we implement Juncao technology projects according to local conditions, eat and live with local people, and train them to learn how to grow Juncao. In the end, Juncao technology has successfully settled overseas, creating a way for local people to get rich.

In fact, the role of Li Changhuan has a prototype in reality. He is the “father of Juncao” Lin Zhanxi. The story of “Happiness Grass” is also adapted from his real experience. In the post, the ordinary creates the extraordinary. Since the invention of the Juncao technology in 1986, Professor Lin Zhanxi has held the belief of “developing the Juncao industry and benefiting all mankind”, not only promoting the Juncao technology from Fujian to Ningxia, but also from China to countries around the world. Lead the team to go abroad to teach them how to fish and benefit the local area by building demonstration bases, conducting educational research, conducting academic exchanges, implementing technical training, and promoting business cooperation. Even in the face of crisis or the temptation of high salaries offered by international companies, he never changed his original intention. He always insisted on serving the people and doing things for the country. Grass industry, benefiting all mankind.

Guo Tao Tiao Ni’s first performance of father and daughter, the conflict between father and daughter finally reconciles, warms and heals

Guo Tao, who once appeared in dramas such as “Parents’ Love” and “Meritorious Service”, played “Li Changhuan” based on Lin Zhanxi in the drama. He is a kind and big dreamer who has worked hard for the development of Juncao technology all his life. As a scientist of the older generation, he upholds the belief that he only does one thing in his life. After successfully helping the poor with Juncao and returning from Minning Town with a high reputation, he resolutely embarked on an international journey.

Tiao Ni and Guo Tao, who had brilliant performances in “Infernal Affairs” and “Echo”, played father and daughter for the first time. In “Happy Grass”, they played Li Zhiwei, the eldest daughter of the Li family who is smart and stubborn. Because of her father, Li Zhiwei’s attitude towards Juncao was disgusted and fled, but an opportunity brought her back to her father to help, and a series of experiences in the South Pacific island country changed Li Zhiwei and eliminated the barrier between father and daughter. , she gradually understood the meaning of Juncao, and the father and daughter have since reconciled and become comrades-in-arms fighting side by side, with a warm and healing ending.

“Contemporary Journey to the West” has lived up to thousands of miles, and international cooperation continues to sharpen

With the background of Chinese Juncao experts supporting South Pacific island countries in the early 20th century, it tells the story of Li Changhuan’s team planting Juncao abroad. Under the cultural differences in foreign countries, they made many jokes in their work and life. The disparate climate and incomplete facilities also make the promotion of Juncao technology face many “long-standing difficulties”. In order for Juncao to take root in the local area, Li Changhuan’s team overcame many hardships, built mushroom sheds and other production facilities, invented upland rice technology, and helped the local people embark on the road to prosperity.

In “Happy Grass”, Li Changhuan’s Juncao team who went to the South Pacific island country has been tempered like “Contemporary Westward Journey”, and many interesting stories have happened. Li Changhuan, played by Guo Tao, is the head of the family. Never waver and never give up on what should be kept; Li Zhiwei, played by Tiao Ni, had resentment at first, but was eventually infected by her father and became a member of the Juncao team; Zheng Weilong, played by Han Dong, regards Li Changhuan as a benefactor and doesn’t care about the harsh environment He doesn’t care about the dirty work, and always takes the lead; Li Han, played by Meng Asai, was frightened by the harsh environment when he first arrived in the South Pacific island country, and made a lot of jokes because of cultural differences, and finally won the honor in the team. Exercise to grow. As the male second in the play, Zhao Qifeng, a Chinese staff stationed abroad played by Zhang Chao, mediates for Li Changhuan’s team and uses his unique Chinese wisdom to help Li Changhuan’s team solve problems.

A small piece of grass, love connects thousands of miles. “Happiness Grass” depicts the story of a small Juncao plant that carries the friendship and great love of the Chinese people to the world and becomes the bond of friendship and brotherhood between China and the rest of the world. Today, Juncao has become a “happiness grass” that benefits all mankind, and the TV series “Happiness Grass” has the foundation and energy to impress TV audiences. Through “Happy Grass”, we will see China‘s contribution to promoting the process of global poverty reduction, and understand the significance of the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind.

