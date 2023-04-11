In 2023, the Chinese film market will usher in a strong recovery. In the tenth year, the creation level of online movies has been gradually upgraded, and the content has become more and more high-quality. In the first quarter, the original IP of online movies was hot, and the proportion of movies with more than 10 million yuan was further increased; the single-movie payment model has gradually become the mainstream trend, and the Chinese market is the first to realize the open and searchable data of online premiere movies; the viewing channels of high-quality works are more diverse, “” Many online movies such as “Blood in the Unknown River” landed on satellite TV for the first time… There are various signs that online movies are entering a new stage of “high-quality development” from “improving quality and reducing quantity”.

The emergence of high-quality works

In the first quarter of 2023, online movies got off to a good start. According to the box office data of Maoyan Professional Edition and iQiyi Cloud Cinema, among the 95 movies screened in the first three months of this year, about 12 had a box office of over 10 million, including 9 Some members share online movies and 3 cloud theater premiere movies. The action film “Chasing the Dragon Extra Chapter: Enter the Dragon”, the martial arts film “The Legend of Qiao Feng” and the comedy “Northeast Love 2 I Can’t End I Love You” were successively screened in Cloud Cinema around the Spring Festival and became online users’ Spring Festival archives. The “hot movies” of the “Hot Movies” have enriched the audience’s holiday viewing choices.

As of April 2, the box office of “Tianlong Babu: Qiao Feng Biography” has reached nearly 30 million, “Northeast Love Brother 2 I Can’t End My Love for You” has successfully exceeded 20 million, and “Chasing the Dragon Extra Chapter: Enter the Dragon” has locked in a box office. Ten million.

In recent years, the growth trajectory of online movies has been very obvious, and phenomena such as single themes, rough production, and pursuit of “novelty” have improved significantly. Among the 12 works that broke 10 million box office in Q1 this year, once-popular public IPs such as “Journey to the West”, “Fengshen Bang”, “Liaozhai” and “Painted Skin” have disappeared. 11 of them are original IPs, and 3 Douban scores exceed 6 points.

Today, the online movie market has embarked on the runway of managing schedules and pursuing content, and the number of movies with diverse genres, excellent productions, and strong lineups has increased significantly. For example, in “The Legend of Qiao Feng in The Eight Parts of the Dragon”, the kung fu superstar Donnie Yen integrated Chinese martial arts with his own martial arts experience, showing the artistic conception of martial arts in the shadow of swords and swords. “Northeast Love Brother 2 I Can’t End My Love for You” is the second part of the “Northeast Love Brother” brand series created by iQIYI. The emotional resonance and empathy attracted more than one million people to pay for tickets to watch.

The single-chip payment model has become a new increase in the market

From June 1, 2022, the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television will officially issue administrative licenses to online dramas, and online movies will enter a stage of high-quality and high-quality development, and complete “quality improvement and reduction” in the waves. And various platforms are also making efforts, and a series of positive measures have been continuously introduced. Among them, iQiyi’s “Cloud Cinema” new business format has been at the forefront of the industry. On April 1, 2022, iQiyi Cloud Cinema began to adopt single-chip on-demand payment (PVOD) and member viewing (SVOD) dual-window full life cycle online distribution income, further optimizing the original online movie accounting system.

Especially the single-chip on-demand payment model, on the one hand, puts the decision-making power of the box office in the hands of the audience; on the other hand, it breaks the ceiling of online movies and expands the online movie market incrementally. According to the annual box office release of iQIYI Cloud Cinema’s premiere movies in 2022, in the past year, iQIYI Cloud Cinema has launched 13 new films, including “Blind Battle”, “Nobody” and “A Big Game of Chess” for the first time. The number of films accounted for more than half, and the number of paid on-demand ticket purchases exceeded 12.2 million, which fully ignited the enthusiasm of the industry.

In January 2023, iQiyi launched the box office query system for cloud theater premiere movies, which not only promotes the openness and transparency of the revenue of the online movie market, but also helps filmmakers obtain first-time results on cloud theater content creation based on iQiyi’s technology and analysis capabilities. First-hand “insight”, improve creative efficiency, bring more filmmakers the confidence to enter the online PVOD market, form a closed loop from platform services to content output, and accelerate the promotion of online movies into “de-bubble” and “high-quality goods” “stage.

Continuous high-quality content supply

Online movies are forming a healthy and diverse new ecology, and the industrial structure is constantly improving. In March of this year, Beijing Satellite TV launched the “Indelible Faith-Theme Online Film Exhibition”. For the first time, a movie landed on satellite TV’s prime time, realizing the supply of content output from the network side to the satellite TV side, proving that online movies have entered a new stage with better content and more diverse schedules. Previously, the National Radio and Television Think Tank’s research on the development of the online movie market showed that content is king has become an industry consensus. In the future, it is necessary to focus on improving the quality of creation, breakthroughs and innovations in genres, improving business strategies and promoting the single-film payment model.

Talking about the development strategy of iQiyi Cloud Cinema in 2023, the relevant person in charge said that the “first big goal” is the stable supply of high-quality content. To this end, iQiyi has launched a forward-looking layout for the industry. On July 29, 2022, iQiyi released the “Youth Creation·Film Plan” to connect creators and investors. The platform provides cloud theater distribution to ensure that the films on the platform will meet the audience as scheduled, and bring timely and transparent returns to the film producers. According to official public information, there are currently 9 preferred projects that have been recognized by potential investors through the Youth Innovation Platform. At the same time, iQIYI already has 12 self-made film studios, which have produced many works such as “Snow Mountain Flying Fox: Treasure of Saibei” and “A Big Game of Chess”.

In terms of talents, iQIYI has established a relatively complete talent promotion mechanism. In the future, iQiyi will also increase investment and self-made models, and explore more possibilities in content creation with more film talents.Text/Reporter Xiao Yang Coordinator/Man Yi

[

责编：宫辞 ]