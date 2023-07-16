The continuity of Figueroa, in the hands of a Senate without agreements

The continuity in the Judiciary of the magistrate Ana María Figueroa was left in the hands of the Senate, which must treat and approve her specifications in the compound, if possible during the next three weeks, so that she can continue exercising for another five years.

She is the head of the Federal Chamber of Cassation, the highest criminal court in the country, in charge, among other things, of reviewing the sentences of the Oral Courts, and which constitutes the instance that precedes the Supreme Court of Justice. The permanence of the chambermaid Figueroa is in the center of attention for being one of the judges who must decide whether or not to carry out oral trials in two cases where the main defendant is Cristina Kirchner: memorandum with Iran and Hotesur-Los Sauces , where his children, Máximo and Florencia, are also involved.

On August 9, Figueroa will turn 75, the age established by the Constitution as the limit to exercise the magistracy. In April of this year, President Alberto Fernández pushed his statement to the Senate Accords Committee where weeks ago he obtained a favorable opinion, the decision to continue it fell to the Upper House, whose session this week failed.

However, and if legislative activity resumes in the coming days, after the winter judicial fair, his appointment could be discussed, however the expectation is very low: the Senate managed to meet after four months and, even so, failed to the quorum to agree. With this scenario, Judge Figueroa was closer to processing her retirement than to continuing for another five years in her office on her first floor in Comodoro Py. Judicial sources assure that Figueroa has already cast her votes in the cases where the vice president was dismissed and it is expected that her ruling will come out as soon as judicial activity resumes. In order for both files to be reopened and the oral trials to proceed, Figueroa’s vote in the resolution must coincide with a similar rationale as that of her peers from Room I, Diego Barroetaveña and Daniel Petrone.

In the event that this scenario does not occur and after August 9 has passed without the Senate approving its continuity, the appeal must convene a third magistrate who will have to analyze the recordings of the oral hearings held several months ago and issue his pronouncement. ; The direct consequence of the above is the delay of the decision.

