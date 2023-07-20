The Controversial Barbie Movie: Beauty Standards, Politics, and Feminism Unleash Debate

Title: Controversy Surrounds New Barbie Movie: Promoting Unattainable Beauty Standards and Challenging Political Sensitivities

Subtitle: The latest Barbie film explores feminist themes, LGBTQ inclusivity, and critiques corporate feminism, leading to mixed reactions from critics and politicians worldwide.

The highly-anticipated Barbie movie, co-produced by Mattel, has garnered attention for its depiction of feminine beauty ideals and its portrayal of a more modern and independent Barbie. With a budget of $145 million, the film has caused a profound impact even before its release, including a shortage of pink paint for promotional activities.

Debates surrounding the movie’s language of beauty have led to accusations of promoting unattainable standards and perpetuating patriarchal ideals. However, the film has also been praised for popularizing female roles that were groundbreaking for their time in 1959, such as an adult, single, childless woman living and working independently.

Political controversies have also emerged, with the Vietnamese communist government deciding to ban the film due to a map displayed for a few seconds that depicts contested territory in the South China Sea. Critics argue that this decision is an attempt to demonstrate loyalty to the regime rather than address genuine political concerns.

Conservative US politicians, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher, have accused the film of being Chinese propaganda for incorporating LGBTQ characters and featuring a disputed map. These criticisms have resulted in discussions about the influence of Hollywood and the potential impact on children’s perceptions.

The distributor of the film, Warner Bros., has defended the inclusion of the supposed controversial elements, stating that the map simply reflects Barbie’s transition from a fictional world to the real world and offers no political message. Experts, such as Bill Hayton, an authority on Vietnam and the South China Sea, question the significance of the controversy, dismissing it as an attempt by Vietnamese censors to display patriotism and usefulness to the regime.

Criticism has also emerged from the conservative wing for allegedly denying faith and family values. Ginger Gaetz, wife of Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, criticized the film for neglecting the notion of faith and family, claiming it tries to normalize the idea that men and women cannot collaborate positively.

The film’s subversive and satirical nature has divided critics. Some argue that it successfully addresses long-standing criticisms of Barbie, such as lack of diversity and unrealistic body representations, by highlighting the absurdity of the fantasy world in which Barbie exists. Others contend that the film falls short in its critique of the multibillion-dollar industry behind the doll, considering its affiliation with Mattel.

The question of whether Barbie can be considered a feminist figure remains a central theme in the film. Mattel has refrained from classifying the movie as feminist, despite the director’s previous works that explore women’s evolving roles. Academic Carol Hay believes the film reinvents Barbie’s image within a more contemporary context, challenging traditional notions of femininity and beauty standards.

Ultimately, the movie delves into complex discussions surrounding femininity, beauty standards, and the purpose of representation. By satirizing and exploring these concepts, it encourages audiences to question societal norms and consider the multiple facets of femininity.

As the film’s release date approaches, it is clear that Barbie continues to be a source of fascination and debate, provoking discussions on various topics, from gender politics to international relations.

