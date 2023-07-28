The Controversial Friendship between Yailin La Más Viral and Tekashi69 Sparks Drama with Anuel and Arcángel

Title: Arcángel Takes Sides in Anuel’s Feud with Yailin La Más Viral and Tekashi69

Subtitle: A Revived Fire in the Ongoing Clash Between Anuel and Tekashi69

In another unexpected turn of events, the friendship between Yailin La Más Viral and Tekashi69 seems to have caused more chaos than anticipated. Not only did it create tension with Anuel, who is already engaged in a war of words with the controversial rapper, but now someone else has stepped into the fray.

That someone is none other than Arcángel, who apparently decided to defend Anuel and confront 6ix9ine and Yailin in a derogatory manner. This revelation came to light through supposed audios that have been circulating on social media profiles.

According to reports, Arcángel publicly labeled La Más Viral and Tekashi as “rats,” openly expressing his displeasure with their actions. He stated, “I do not support that, and for me, they are two rats. The children should respect each other.” These words were presumably directed at the ongoing legal dispute between Yailin and the father of her daughter, in which Tekashi has become involved.

Various online portals have corroborated this information, sharing audio recordings of Arcángel’s comments. It is alleged that the singer went a step further, saying, “The children of men respect each other, even so, you are a rat.” This remark is believed to be in response to a photograph posted by Tekashi, featuring Anuel’s daughter, Cattleya, in his arms.

In a tit-for-tat exchange, Tekashi did not remain silent. Although not directly addressing Arcángel, he posted an image of the singer next to Pablito, Anuel’s son, accompanied by the message, “Children don’t touch each other ***,” and a clown emoji. Many interpret this as a direct response to the leaked statements attributed to Arcángel (real name Austin Agustín Santos).

As the feud between Anuel, Yailin, Tekashi69, and now Arcángel escalates, the public eagerly awaits further developments. The ongoing clashes and public dissension have become a hot topic among fans and followers, sparking a wave of discussions on social media.

It remains to be seen how the involved parties will continue to handle the situation, but one thing is certain – this controversy shows no signs of fading away anytime soon.

