the controversial official decision that Boca made

The Boca Juniors footballer Sebastián Villa was sentenced today to two years and one month in prison for having used gender violence against his ex-partner Daniela Cortés in April 2020 in a house in a private neighborhood in the Buenos Aires town of Canning.

The verdict of the trial to which he was subjected to Boca Juniors footballer It was announced today after 1:15 p.m. by the Correctional Court 2 of Lomas de Zamora. A series of conditions were imposed on him to continue at liberty. His defense had requested acquittal

The Boca Juniors striker is accused of the crime of “minor injuries aggravated by the bond and by mediating gender violence and coercive threats” to the detriment of Cortes.

In turn, they informed the defendant that he must make a psychosocial treatment and you will not be able to drink alcohol or drugs for a period of two years.

At the verdict reading the complainant was not present, Daniela Corteswho communicated through a letter that he would find out about the court’s decision after the sentence through his lawyer.

Judge Dávalos awarded the Boca Juniors player two months less than requested by the prosecution in reading pleadings.

It was also reported that Villa You will have to appear bimonthly in the Justice to establish domiciliary and that the judge corroborate that he did not flee since the The soccer player has another complaint, which was brought to trial, for sexual abuse where a sentence of 12 years in prison is foreseen.

After what was reported by the court, the player He withdrew without speaking to the media.ny from this moment You will not be able to have contact with the complainant or her family.

Sebastián Villa condemned: he will no longer play in Boca, but he will be able to train

Then that he was found guilty by the Correctional Court 2 of Lomas de Zamora for “gender violence” against his ex-partner Daniela Cortés and sentenced to two years and one month in prison, Boca’s leadership resolved that Sebastián Villa no longer play for the club.

“Given the non-firm conviction against the entity’s player, Sebastián Villa, The CABJ informs that, as of this date, the person appointed will not participate in the calls for the competitions that the first professional men’s soccer team must face of the Club until the final judicial ruling is issued and without prejudice to the measures that are adopted as a result, which will be communicated in a timely manner if necessary, ”says the letter that highlights that it was a unanimous decision by the Board of Directors.

The athlete will be able to continue training on the premises, since Boca does not want to commit a violation against labor law.

Beyond the appeal that the defense can present of the striker, headed by the lawyer Martín Apolo, The intention of the entity xeneize is that the Colombian “doesn’t play with the club’s shirt anymore”, according to sources from the institution.

The 27-year-old attacker He has a contract in force until December 31, 2024, but the “decision has already been made. Last night (on Thursday) was (Sebastián) Villa’s last game at the club,” the spokesperson added.

The scenario now poses different possibilities. Beyond the fact that the leadership will issue a statement in the next few hours, the institution would seek to “locate the player abroad”, through a transfer “in the next pass market”.

Thus The “protocol for action based on gender violence, gender identity or sexual orientation” will be complied with. which was created by the Department of Inclusion and Equality in August 2021, in which the current vice president of the institution, Daniela Bravo, participated.

Sebastián Villa case: what the prosecutor Anauati had requested prior to the verdict

In his plea, the trial prosecutor, Sergio Anauati, requested that the footballersentenced to two years and three months in prison for conditional compliance.

According to the Penal Code, the crime of qualified minor injuries includes between 6 months and 2 years in prison and that of coercive threats from 2 to 4 years, reason why the public prosecutor inclined by an intermediate sentence.

For Anauati, according to what was declared in the framework of the trial by the witnesses and by the victim herself, the event occurred “on April 27, 2020 inside a house in the country Saint Thomas de Canning, when Villa told Daniela Cortés that he was going to ruin her life and he punched her in the forehead, with a ring that she was wearing, and then took her by the arm and later threw her to the ground, provoking her, kicking her to cause various minor injuries.”

While, Defense attorney Martín Apolo demanded Villa’s acquittal by assuring that the complaint against him is “false.”

“That has not been proven, nor is it proven that it existed,” said the lawyer in relation to the complaints of threats and gender violence made by Cortés against his ex-partner.

Sebastián Villa was available to Judge Dávalos in person and virtually, and he was only absent from an audience because he was in full flight with the Boca Juniors squad after a match played in Chile for the Copa Libertadores de América.

In his last words, the striker “xeneize” assured that he is “innocent” and that “he would never hurt Daniela.”

«What I have to say is that I would never hurt Daniela or her family. I’m innocent. I am an excellent person, a good son, a good brother. I am innocent, I believe in God and I believe that everything will turn out well, in the best way, “she maintained in a low, almost inaudible tone of voice.

Sebastián Villa case: this is how the facts were

In the debate they air the events that occurred on April 27, 2020 in the house shared by Villa and his ex in the private neighborhood of Saint Thomas, in Canningwhich were investigated by the decentralized Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 3 of Esteban Echeverría, specialized in Gender Violence.

Cortés denounced having been beaten by Villa through a video published on social networks, in which she is seen with blood in her mouth, while recounting violent events experienced with the footballer, whom she describes as “an abuser, both physically and psychologically ».

After that episode, the footballer moved to country «Venado II», also from Canning, andIn which the second episode for which he was denounced in June 2021 for the crime of “sexual abuse” supposedly took place.

In this case, on May 12, the prosecutor Vanesa González, from the decentralized Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 3 of Esteban Echeverríarequested its elevation to trial, Therefore, the intervening Guarantee Court has a period of 15 days to hear the defense and define whether it gives rise to the petition.



