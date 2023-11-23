The Controversial Separation of David Faitelson and José Ramón Fernández: A New Chapter in Mexican Sports Television

David Faitelson and José Ramón Fernández, one of the most iconic couples on sports television in Mexico, separated after the former signed with TUDN, generating controversy among social media users. An annoyance that was evident in Fernández, who also felt betrayed by his student.

A situation that was recently clarified by David Faitelson in the company of the Golden Scorpion, a character to whom he told that he recently spoke with José Ramón and they were able to clarify everything.

“I asked him: ‘Do you feel betrayed by André Marín and me?’ and he told me no,” commented Faitelson, who added that his arrival at Televisa was a difficult decision, but it was a new professional challenge.

“To make things clear, I have no problem with him, I made a decision, a professional decision that I think is important, that is going to be good for my career and nothing more,” he concluded.

Share this: Facebook

X

