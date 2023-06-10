The controversy continues over the trout trapped in the Nahueve dam, what did the company say

After the dissemination of the images that showed a school of trout caught in the Nahueve damthe agency responsible for the construction issued an official statement cross-referencing those who claimed that the impact on the natural cycle of fish, it was due to the non-making of “ladders” that allow them to reach the lagoons to spawn.

Specifically, from theto Neuquén Investment Agency (Adi-Nqn) They made sure they took care of “Provide the project with all the elements that would allow it to duly protect its fish population.”

The statement directly crosses the comments issued by environmentalists and even a wildlife ranger who toured the area recording on video what he saw.

«Today the fish ladder is located with a degree of progress in its construction of 80% in a position to be enabled in the next four months, a similar time to the one remaining to finish the power plant”, reads the official letter.

The construction of these scales, according to what ADI occupies a third of the dam and demanded an investment of US$ 3 million, equivalent to the cost of the turbines of the plant built in Austria.

“In the country there is no Fish Scale of these characteristics, and in the Province of Neuquén,” says the Neuquén Investment Agency.

The controversy over the trout trapped in the Nahueve dam continues: what actions did the company take on the fish

Land Adi-Nqn explained that regarding the situation of the trapped fish, follow-ups and coordinated actions were carried out with the CEAN technical team, the Fauna Ranger Corps of the Northern area of ​​the Province, the Latinoconsult company, in charge of inspecting the Nahueve Multipurpose Project, and the Rovella Carranza company, in charge of the construction of the work.

«The behavior of the fish was evaluated, through weekly monitoring and it was verified, after two weeks that the measure had given a result of 70%going up the riverbed the smallest specimens in size, leaving the heaviest fish unable to do so, “they said.

They also detailed that during the second half of April and the month of May the flow of the river increased at different levels between 8 m3/sec and 40 m3/sec.

“For which reason it was considered that the fish would naturally climb the wall of the dam, which did not happen, totally, but they went upstream, only a part of the shoal. This could be verified by weekly monitoring, “says the agency.

Because of this, «a new alternative was evaluated, and a new alternative was defined, quickly building a fish ladder the width of the weirto allow the jump of the fish, which allows them to reach the water course, over the maximum height of the dam. This provisional fish ladder, which is being built, will be placed during the next week.«

At the same time, “work plans are being requested from companies specialized in the capture and transfer of fish, which were carried out in other dams in the province, through different techniques, to consider different alternatives to the problem, which is common to all dams built on rivers in the province and the country,” Adi-Nqn referred to the school that was recorded on video.

Finally, they confirmed that the Nahueve river has a greater flow of water, “what has lessened the problem”.



