«As a first act I want to restore dignity to Michelangelo’s Pietà Rondanini, which has problems of setting up. They removed it from the historical setting and placed it in an anonymous room, a very vulgar disrespect for a masterpiece ». Thus spoke Vittorio Sgarbi just 24 hours after his appointment as Undersecretary for Cultural Heritage.

Too bad that his release did not go down to the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala who retorted on social media: “Michelangelo’s Pietà Rondanini is fine where it is”. Michelangelo’s sculpture is currently located in the rooms of the Ancient Spanish Hospital of the Castello Sforzesco. He then added the mayor: “And from a cultural point of view, perhaps the new government should give itself other priorities.”