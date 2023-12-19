Home » The Controversy Surrounding the Spanish Royal Family: The Alleged Affair of Queen Letizia and Jaime del Burgo
The Spanish Royal Family has been at the center of controversy, with the relationship between Queen Letizia and King Felipe coming under scrutiny. The chaos intensified after Jaime del Burgo claimed to have had a romantic relationship with the queen during her marriage to the king.

Jaime, who is Queen Letizia’s former brother-in-law, made the confession on social media, sparking intrigue and speculation. Born in Navarra, Spain, Jaime is the son of politician and former president of Navarra, Jaime Ignacio del Burgo. He has worked in various industries, including real estate, entertainment, construction, and finance.

Reports suggest that Jaime and Letizia have been friends since their adolescence, and according to the book “Letizia and I” by journalist Jaime Peñafiel, Jaime claimed that he was in love with Letizia and even proposed to her. However, their relationship changed when Felipe entered Letizia’s life, and she eventually married him.

According to Jaime’s account, their romantic relationship lasted from 2002 to 2004, followed by a period of friendship and confidant from 2004 to 2010. They became brothers-in-law from 2012 to 2016, and as of now, the Spanish royal family has not commented on the alleged infidelity.

The scandal has sparked widespread interest, but the royal family remains silent on the matter. Despite the controversy, the exact nature of the relationship between Queen Letizia and Jaime del Burgo remains unclear.

