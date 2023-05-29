The cool drama “Contract Bride” of the Republic of China has completed the real and false daughter contract to redeem the cold-faced young marshal-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: The cool drama “Contract Bride” of the Republic of China came to an end

Recently, the Republic of China revenge drama “Contract Bride” has been officially completed. The drama is produced by Zhejiang Whale Film Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Chuanying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yiting Culture Development Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yuxuan Film and Television Equipment Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yanxuan Cultural Development Center, Shanghai Hongbo Industry and Trade Co., Ltd., Shanghai Ruiguan Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Shanghai Dunhe Film and Television Communication Co., Ltd., Xinghan Bainian Film (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Yanyan (Shanghai) Film Industry Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Jiufeng Sanmao Film and Television Development Co., Ltd., Zhou Muhan and Ge Hanzhi are the chief producers, Li Lening is the chief planner, Li Zhe, Fu Longfei and Yang Huan are the producers, Dai Yiting and Zhou Muhan are concurrently the producers And the director, starring Ke Ying and Wen Yuan, starring Ke Bolun, Niu Xinxin, Ming Yue, Yan Feng, etc., is a Republic of China drama that combines contract love, revenge for marriage, and redemption of sadomasochism, which is very much anticipated. The play tells the story of Shen Qingxia, the eldest daughter of the wealthy businessman Shen’s family, who was suddenly killed the day before her marriage with the warlord Nie’s family, and passed away in shame and indignation; the maid of the Shen family, Xiaodie, pretended to be a daughter to avenge this revenge, and married Nie Zhen, the young marshal of the Nie family, to find out the truth step by step. . However, when Xiaodie discovered that the suspect of the perpetrator was directly targeting Nie Zhen, what awaited her was not a simple act of revenge, but more intertwined love and hatred. However, it is covered with a black veil of violence, and the story rising in the vortex begins to delay the ending of cause and effect, and condenses the oath of true love. The settings of the clever little maid and the domineering and cold marshal in the play are very touching. The maid Hu Die (played by Ke Ying) is kind-hearted and eccentric. She is innocent, cute, smart and brave. As a maid, she resolutely married Nie Nie Zhen (played by Wen Yuan), the young marshal of the Nie family, is a dandy, ruthless, unscrupulous and cold-faced young marshal in the eyes of outsiders. After meeting Xiaodie, he showed a deep affection that he had never had before. , Meticulous tenderness. In addition, there are Shen Duoran (played by Ke Bolun), the second son of the Shen family who hides his true feelings and turned black for love, Shen Qingxia (played by Niu Xinxin), the ill-fated eldest lady of the Shen family who was exploited by others, and the funny and joyful staff of the Shen family. The solid and reliable lieutenant Liu Xiu (played by Ming Yue) and many other characters with distinctive personalities, the group portraits are very full and full of highlights. See also Hyundai at full hydrogen, a fleet of one million kilometers It is reported that the casting of the play boldly uses the new generation of post-95 actors to inject new force into the play. Ke Ying, who plays Xiao Die, is well-known for her role as the painter Shiqiqi in “Xu Yan”. Wen Yuan, who plays Nie Zhen, has also appeared in many hit dramas. This time the two are not only partners for the first time, but also It was the first time to try the theme of the Republic of China drama. After the release of the final photos of the two actors in the Republic of China, many netizens shouted “the eyes shine”. In addition, Zhejiang Whale Films Co., Ltd., the producer of the show, takes “original IP” as its core competitiveness and is committed to bringing good stories to the audience. Yi Film and Television can’t help but make people look forward to it. I believe that with the arrival of the feature film, the wonderful drama content of “Contract Bride” will definitely set off a new round of upsurge.

Recently, the Republic of China revenge drama “Contract Bride” has been officially completed. The drama is produced by Zhejiang Whale Film Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Chuanying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yiting Culture Development Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yuxuan Film and Television Equipment Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yanxuan Cultural Development Center, Shanghai Hongbo Industry and Trade Co., Ltd., Shanghai Ruiguan Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Shanghai Dunhe Film and Television Communication Co., Ltd., Xinghan Bainian Film (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Yanyan (Shanghai) Film Industry Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Jiufeng Sanmao Film and Television Development Co., Ltd., Zhou Muhan and Ge Hanzhi are the chief producers, Li Lening is the chief planner, Li Zhe, Fu Longfei and Yang Huan are the producers, Dai Yiting and Zhou Muhan are concurrently the producers And the director, starring Ke Ying and Wen Yuan, starring Ke Bolun, Niu Xinxin, Ming Yue, Yan Feng, etc., is a Republic of China drama that combines contract love, revenge for marriage, and redemption of sadomasochism, which is very much anticipated.

The play tells the story of Shen Qingxia, the eldest daughter of the wealthy businessman Shen’s family, who was suddenly killed the day before her marriage with the warlord Nie’s family, and passed away in shame and indignation; the maid of the Shen family, Xiaodie, pretended to be a daughter to avenge this revenge, and married Nie Zhen, the young marshal of the Nie family, to find out the truth step by step. . However, when Xiaodie discovered that the suspect of the perpetrator was directly targeting Nie Zhen, what awaited her was not a simple act of revenge, but more intertwined love and hatred. However, it is covered with a black veil of violence, and the story rising in the vortex begins to delay the ending of cause and effect, and condenses the oath of true love.

The settings of the clever little maid and the domineering and cold marshal in the play are very touching. The maid Hu Die (played by Ke Ying) is kind-hearted and eccentric. She is innocent, cute, smart and brave. As a maid, she resolutely married Nie Nie Zhen (played by Wen Yuan), the young marshal of the Nie family, is a dandy, ruthless, unscrupulous and cold-faced young marshal in the eyes of outsiders. After meeting Xiaodie, he showed a deep affection that he had never had before. , Meticulous tenderness. In addition, there are Shen Duoran (played by Ke Bolun), the second son of the Shen family who hides his true feelings and turned black for love, Shen Qingxia (played by Niu Xinxin), the ill-fated eldest lady of the Shen family who was exploited by others, and the funny and joyful staff of the Shen family. The solid and reliable lieutenant Liu Xiu (played by Ming Yue) and many other characters with distinctive personalities, the group portraits are very full and full of highlights.

It is reported that the casting of the play boldly uses the new generation of post-95 actors to inject new force into the play. Ke Ying, who plays Xiao Die, is well-known for her role as the painter Shiqiqi in “Xu Yan”. Wen Yuan, who plays Nie Zhen, has also appeared in many hit dramas. This time the two are not only partners for the first time, but also It was the first time to try the theme of the Republic of China drama. After the release of the final photos of the two actors in the Republic of China, many netizens shouted “the eyes shine”. In addition, Zhejiang Whale Films Co., Ltd., the producer of the show, takes “original IP” as its core competitiveness and is committed to bringing good stories to the audience. Yi Film and Television can’t help but make people look forward to it. I believe that with the arrival of the feature film, the wonderful drama content of “Contract Bride” will definitely set off a new round of upsurge.