Order freshly frozen meals from top restaurants in a few clicks, and find them on your doorstep the next day? The Cool Market makes it possible. The webshop has something for everyone, so you can always find something delicious to enjoy at home at the kitchen table. We tried out the Vega Box for you, which we would like to tell you more about.

The Cool Market does away with the bad image of frozen meals

Meal service The Cool Market started in 2021 and is owned by the brothers Tom and Frank van der Wagen. The Cool Market offers opportunities to restaurateurs, often smaller entrepreneurs, who see their customer base grow throughout the Netherlands thanks to the platform. The Cool Market puts an end to the bad image of frozen meals: most chefs freeze the dishes fresh immediately using shock freezers, so that taste and vitamins are preserved.

Your order will be delivered to your home within 1 to 2 days throughout the Netherlands. You can order the meals separately, or immediately go for a box that you can eat for several days. This makes the service suitable for both large and small households.

The tastiest (vega) dishes on the table in no time

We opted for a Vega Box, which we enjoyed for several days. In the box we found, among other things, ‘Palak Paneer with jeera rice’ from India Palace in Apeldoorn, green curry with vegetables from Thai restaurant Baiyok, and Parmigiana from Belcapo. All dishes are packed in trays or vacuum-sealed bags, so you can easily heat them up in the oven, microwave or pan. If you are not quite sure, or if you want to know more about the restaurants, you can click on the attached QR codes. You can put the tastiest dishes on the table from top restaurants in no time.

Oh, and also handy: if you don’t eat everything in a week, you can just keep it in your freezer for a later moment. Preparing delicious food doesn’t get any easier!

