The Copa América in the USA will be held between June 20 and July 14, 2024

ASUNCIÓN (AP) — The Copa América that will be held in the United States next year will be launched on June 20 and its final will be played on July 14, the same day that the European Championship will be defined in Germany.

CONMEBOL, the governing body of South American soccer, confirmed on Tuesday the dates of its flagship tournament, which it will co-organize with the Confederation of North, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF).

For its 48th edition, the Copa América will return to the United States, home in 2016 of the centenary edition. The final was played on the outskirts of New York and Chile defeated Argentina on penalties.

As in 2016, the tournament will have 16 participants: 10 CONMEBOL teams and six CONCACAF invitees. Argentina, the reigning world champion, will seek to revalidate the title they won in 2021 after defeating hosts Brazil in the final.

“A new edition in which we will invite you to celebrate and live the passion that this competition makes us feel,” CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez said in a statement.

CONMEBOL indicated in its statement that it is “developing a process for selecting cities and stadiums” together with CONCACAF. Venues and calendar are expected to be announced in the coming months.

In 2016, both CONMEBOL and UEFA staged the finals of their national team tournaments on the same day. The definition of Euro 2024 will be held at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

The CONCACAF guests will come out of the 2023-24 edition of the Nations League.