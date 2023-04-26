The coronation of Carlos III and Camilla: 2,000 VIP guests, key presences and curious absences

Around 2,000 people will be present at London’s Westminster Abbey on Next May 6 to witness the coronation of King Carlos III and Queen Camilla. That’s a small number, compared to the more than 8,800 guests who, in 1953, had to squeeze onto specially built platforms to watch Elizabeth II’s coronation. The reduction is due to Carlos III’s long-standing goal of “reducing” the monarchy itself.

The monarch decided that the guests to his “big day” would be chosen “not by aristocracy, but by meritocracy”. In this way, he removed from the list hundreds of nobles from families that historically claim certain prerogatives at coronation. Instead, there will be key figures in British society, with diverse ethnic, religious, backgrounds and occupations, and palace officials have had to apologize to some who were expecting to be invited.

The invitation that the 2,000 guests received.

At the ceremony, there will be hundreds of community “heroes” honored by the monarchy, including English schoolboy Max Woosey, who slept in a tent in his garden for three years to raise money for charity, and Richard Thomas, who handed out 10,000 recipes to people during the Covid-19 lockdown. 19. They will be joined by 400 young people from organizations supported by the royal family.

THOSE WHO WILL ATTEND

british royal family

Led by Prince William and Princess Kate, the family of Carlos III will observe the ceremony from a place near the altar of the abbey. Next to them will be their children George (who will be the King’s page of honor) and Carlota, while it has not yet been confirmed if the youngest son, Luis, 5 years old, will attend. The King’s siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward will also be seen with their spouses and children.

At Elizabeth II’s coronation, almost all royal and aristocratic women wore ball gowns and tiaras, and royal men wore velvet robes and crowns. The dress code for the coronation of Carlos III has not yet been confirmed, but there is speculation that there could be a shift towards elegant attire combined with hats or headdresses for all but the most important royal women.

A total of 15 members of the “working” royal family will take to the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the crowned king salutes the crowd and watches a Royal Air Force parade. Among them Prince Harry – who will return to the US as soon as the ceremony is over – will not be there, nor will Prince Andrew.

prince harry

Estranged from most members of his family after resigning from royal duties and making controversial public accusations against the royal house, Charles III’s youngest son has confirmed he will attend after months of alleged negotiations with Buckingham Palace. He will not be accompanied by his wife Meghan, who will stay in California with her children.

The 38-year-old prince has shown his differences with his family in recent months, first in a documentary released by Netflix in December, and especially in his controversial memoirs entitled “Spare“. In this book, which was a great success in bookstores, details the break in his relations with his father, King Carlos III, and with his brother Guillermo.

The documentary and memoir did not improve the Sussexes’ already extremely low popularity in the UK. The newspapers, which on the contrary adore Guillermo and his wife Catalina, do not hesitate to criticize them. Despite the tensions with his son, Carlos III wanted his presence.

Queen Camilla’s Family

Much of Camilla’s family will play an essential role in the ceremony. Near the altar will sit her children, the food writer Tom Parker Bowles and the art curator Laura Lopes, children of Queen Camilla.

The Queen’s ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, and sister, Annabel Eliott will be among those present; In addition, the Queen’s grandsons (twins Gus and Louis, Laura’s son, and Freddy, Tom’s son) and her nephew Arthur Elliot will assist her by wearing her robes during her coronation.

Members of the UK government and parliament

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty together with members of the cabinet to those who were not extended the invitation with a partner, so their husbands or wives must stay outside. Around 80 members of the upper and lower houses of the UK Parliament will also attend, although without spouses or partners and chosen by vote between the different political parties. In 1953, more than 800 parliamentarians were invited to Elizabeth II’s coronation.

Northern Ireland’s nationalist prime minister-elect Michelle O’Neill will attend the coronation despite her party’s traditional opposition to the monarchy. MPs from Sinn Fein, which wants reunification on the island of Ireland, who are elected to the UK parliament have long refused to take the oath of office to the British monarch and are barred from sitting in the chamber.

The former political wing of the IRA paramilitary group that fought against British rule in Northern Ireland until a peace deal in 1998. It was notably responsible for planting a bomb that killed Charles’s mentor, Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin Lord Louis Mountbatten, in 1979.

world leaders and rrepresentatives of foreign royalty

The coronation will be attended by dozens of world leaders, including the French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Valerie; Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese; German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier; Polish President Andrzej Duda; Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr; and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Included in this list are King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain; King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium with her daughter, Crown Princess Elizabeth; King Carl Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden; King William and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands with their daughter Catherine Amalia; Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands.

Also confirmed to attend were Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway; Crown Prince Frederick and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark; Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan; Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco; and King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan.

THOSE WHO WILL NOT ATTEND

US President Joe Biden

Biden, 80, will be represented by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden. UK and US officials say this is in line with precedent and that no president has ever attended the coronation of a British sovereign.

The White House insisted that the absence of Biden, famous for his pride in his Irish roots, “not a snub”. He said the president and the king enjoyed a “good relationship” and that Biden had already accepted the king’s invitation for a state visit to the UK.

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan

Meghan Markle will remain in California with children Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, who turns four on coronation day. The Duchess of Sussex even accused an unspecified member of the royal family of racism, who allegedly wondered what “skin color” the first child of red-haired Harry and brunette Meghan would have.

Recently, it was said that in 2021 the Duchess of Sussex sent a letter to Charles III to address the issue of racism and “unconscious bias” within the royal family but received no response. “The Duchess of Sussex lives her life in the present, without thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago,” a spokesperson said.

People close to the king said he is “sad” and “disappointed” not to be able to count on Meghan and her grandchildren on coronation day. Many experts believe that the absence of the duchess is due to the fact that wants to avoid the boos, whistles and insults he received in June 2022, when he traveled to London to Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee celebrations.

Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson still lives with Prince Andrew, whom she divorced in 1996, on a property owned by the royal family in Windsor. As Duchess of York she repeatedly embarrassed the royal family, although in recent years she has developed a close relationship with her late former mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.

Carlos decided not to invite Sarah Ferguson to his coronation because it is a “shame” and she is no longer a member of the Royal Family, experts say. Royal chronicler Tom Bower said that Sarah had excluded herself due to her previous “conduct”, adding that her presence “would provoke critical comment that Carlos does not need”.

Royal Expert Richard Fitzwilliams praised Charles III’s “extremely wise” decision because it was an “embarrassment to the Royal Family for many years”. He added: “Over and over again he gives embarrassing interviews, it seems to never end. There are times when a dignified silence is required that she seems incapable of.

Most of the nobles of Britain

The aristocrats normally attend in coronation robes and crowns, but seem to have lost out due to Carlos’ wish that the guest list be “meritocratic, not aristocratic“.

The Duke of Rutland told the Daily Mail that he was disappointed that it had been “families like mine that had supported the royal family for 1000 years.” Another nobleman, the Duke of Somerset, had his family carriage ready in case he received a last-minute invitation.

In 1953, 900 nobles, members of the House of Lords, including dukes, marquesses, earls, viscounts and barons who had inherited a seat along with their title, attended wearing long cloaks of crimson velvet.

The hereditary element of the Lords membership was reformed in 1999 and this time members were told not to wear their special coronation robes. Instead, they can opt for the ceremonial robes they typically wear for the State Opening of Parliament or standard business attire.

One of the aristocrats who was not invited is Lady Pamela Mountbattencousin of King Charles and daughter of Lord Mountbatten, who He also attended the coronations of George VI, in 1937, and Elizabeth II, in 1953.

Aged 94, she is one of only two surviving bridesmaids from Queen Elizabeth II’s 1947 wedding. Her daughter, India Hicks, said on Instagram that a royal official had contacted the family. She said that they understood that the king was sending “Apologies for offending many family and friends with the shortlist.”