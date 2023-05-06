The Coronation of King Charles III. falls into the water

It’s quite a wet event, and maybe that’s why it’s not quite as happy. So be it: Charles III. is crowned, the British now also have an ominously anointed king. And a Queen Camilla, even if her role in the party is rather small. But at least bigger than Harry’s.

To say that Charles experienced his personal Helene Fischer moment would be a bit of an exaggeration. The fans of Schlager-Queen got a little wetter at Fischer’s Munich concert last year than the onlookers during the coronation of the monarch. However, the British king hadn’t exactly brought his subjects glorious weather with him on his big day.

Actually everything had started well and relatively dry. Those who wanted to witness the ceremonial procession on the boulevard “The Mall” and the ceremony during the public viewing on one of the video screens in the parks around Buckingham Palace didn’t even have to stand in line. At least not if he or she turned up punctually at 6 a.m. when the gates were opened to onlookers. No comparison, for example, to the conditions after the death of Elizabeth II, when some had waited patiently in rank and file for days to personally say goodbye to the laid-out Queen.

Possibly an indication that the British really don’t care much about their monarchy, as a recent survey suggested. But maybe it is only due to the fact that the parking areas near the palace are very spacious and certainly offered space for several tens of thousands of people. Or maybe just a consequence of the weather forecast. Because almost on time, when King Charles and his wife Camilla left at 10.20 a.m. local time for their first carriage ride to Westminster Abbey, the notorious London bad weather set in.

Air-conditioned carriage

What did you do between 6 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. while waiting for things to finally get going? Well, now you could finally stand in line (which the Brits are said to have a certain soft spot for) – for a coffee, a burger or an ice cream at the various food stalls, which are like a festival for the coronation-watchers were set up.

And of course you watched the sprawling opening act on the screen. Thanks to him, we learned, for example, that invited celebrity guests like Katy Perry, Nick Cave, Lionel Richie or even the British jungle camp presenters Ant & Dec also had to spend a lot of time waiting for the king – albeit comfortably with classical music in Westminster Abbey. Or you learned that one of the royal carriages is not just a dingy cab from the olden days, but even has something like air conditioning and electric windows. So so.

However, perhaps the most important piece of information came from the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, himself. Asked why he would perform the meaningful anointing of Charles with oil from Jerusalem in the coronation mass behind a few opaque and camera-tight partitions, he explained: This should be an intimate moment between the monarch and God. In this sense: “May the King live forever”, as one should hear it more often on this day. Given the age of 74-year-old Charles III. a really pious wish – but quite fitting to the thoroughly religious ceremony.

Camilla’s marginal figure

Although nobody had to stand in line to basically attend the procession. But those who really wanted to see how Charles and Camilla drove to the abbey in their air-conditioned, six-horse “Diamond Jubilee State” carriage (or back in their “Golden State” carriage, pulled by eight horses), sometimes waited for days with a camping tent along the route. If you didn’t feel at least 2.20 meters tall, you hardly had a chance to catch a glimpse of the couple – unless he or she turned back to the screen.

The screen, on which the actual coronation could of course be experienced in all its glory. A splendor that sometimes seemed quite medieval. Like when Charles had a jeweled sword pinned to his belly in addition to all the other vermilion—belt, ring, glove, robe, stole, orb, scepter, crown, and so on and so forth. Nevertheless, the monarch did his best to give the traditional ceremony at least a touch of modernity – with the odd contemporary song or the repeated emphasis that he wanted to be a king of all faiths after all. Even if his place will of course be next to Jesus, as the archbishop wrote in his family book.

Finally, not only Charles but also Camilla was crowned. The fact that she, of all people, was celebrated with a modern song penned by musical composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, while classical epics by George Frideric Handel or Richard Strauss were being played in honor of the king, did not really fit into the contemporary picture. Though the now-Queen smiled bravely while her husband barely flinched, she looked like a marginal figure throughout the bash.

Silence from Harry, cheers from William

Not to mention Prince Harry. While his brother William, as the designated heir to the throne, was not only allowed to swear allegiance to his father in the ceremony, but was even allowed to kiss him on the cheek, he lounged around somewhere in the back seats. If he was briefly caught by the cameras, it was greeted with an iron silence during the public viewing. The fact that Harry – as already suspected – should also be missing after the coronation at the notorious family appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace should also have hardly affected many.

Quite different in the case of William. With the rain pouring down, the emotional emotions of the fans of the royal family were basically limited. But at least the appearance of the heir to the throne elicited a few whoops of enthusiasm from those who stuck around even after their King Charles pennants had all soaked. And of course the moment when the crown was put on the head of the monarch, somewhat unpunctually at 12.02 p.m., followed by a thunderous gun salute in the heart of London.

In a way, the coronation may have fallen through the cracks. But what are a few raindrops given the storms the British royal family has had to endure in recent times? Not to mention the storms that may yet be upon Charles and the tottering British monarchy.