Edited by Huang Sheng

Recently, a netizen who bought Lu Han’s personal trendy brand complained about the quality of the clothes, saying, “The clothes worth 1,500 yuan are full of threads, the lathe is poor, and there are broken threads everywhere. It is estimated that the cost of one piece can only go to 60 yuan. “, the netizen’s remarks sparked heated discussions.

#鹿晗超级被托浪# This topic has also rushed into the hot search. As of press time, the reading volume has reached 400 million.

According to Dongfang.com Entertainment, recently Luhan posted on social media: It’s better to be a keyboard hero. In response to some netizens complaining about the trendy brands he manages.

Brand Response: Returnable

Regarding the above news, on the evening of the 15th, the official account of the Luhan Tide brand issued a statement in response to this matter: “Since the establishment of this brand, it has been adhering to the attitude of strict quality control. Any consumer who buys from official channels,Can be returned within 7 days without any reason.At the same time, consumers can contact us at the first time for after-sales needs of products, and we will solve them within a reasonable range. “

It is reported that the affiliated company of the Luhan brand is Zhuhai Benxin Cultural and Creative Co., Ltd.QixinbaoAccording to the app, Zhuhai Benxin Cultural and Creative Co., Ltd. was established in April 2017, with Gao Suyao as its legal representative and a registered capital of 1 million yuan.The 2021 annual report shows that the company has 0 insureds. In addition, the company has applied for the registration of several “UN GARCON CHARMANT” and “UGC” trademarks, many of which have been successfully registered.





Celebrity trendy brand, is it still a good deal to cut leeks?

Over the years, compared to opening a hot pot restaurant, the sideline business that celebrities love most is probably the “trendy brand”.

Opening the wardrobe of young people nowadays, “trend items” are almost indispensable – sweaters, baseball caps, basketball shoes… Today’s post-00s may be dismissive of buying a luxury item, but they are queuing up to buy a pair of limited editions Sneakers are so sweet. After the Los Angeles trendy brand supreme, which was born on the streets, became popular, blue blood luxury goods approached them actively. The joint models of the two and the word “limited edition” made a lot of money. The joint models of LV and supreme each cost more than 10,000 US dollars.

2017 can be described as the first year of the “national trend”. With the popularity of variety shows such as “rap” and “street dance”, trendy brands have also taken advantage of the momentum to enter the public’s field of vision. Time-honored brands such as domestic brands Li Ning and Bosideng have become popular with the help of the national trend, and personal trendy brands with celebrities as the main managers have also boarded this traffic express.

Celebrity trendy brand, every reporter incomplete statistics

However, only the first wave of fans can be harvested only by the star halo.

Huang Minghao, a post-00 singer and dance star who came out of an idol talent show, said in a variety show that it is his dream to design trendy brands. In 2020, his trendy brand TWOEX2 opened. At that time, the price was also questioned. Some T-shirts were sold for nearly 600 yuan just with the logo printed on the basic model.

However, in less than two years, at the beginning of 2022, TWOEX2 issued a clearance announcement, and the brand will close its stores on Tmall, Taobao and Douyin. Clothes that cost thousands of yuan before were sold at low prices of 99 yuan and 129 yuan. Netizens who bought them said, “I am a big injustice. I bought one item for thousands of yuan before, but now I buy the whole store for thousands of yuan.”

Before Wu Yifan became notorious, he also launched his personal jewelry brand ACE in 2018. The limited edition pendant is 19,800 yuan, which is much higher than the luxury GUCCI necklace of the same style. Since then, the store still uses the hunger marketing strategy, but the sales volume has not been as good as expected, and netizens continue to question the price and quality of the brand. In 2019, Wu Yifan withdrew from the ranks of shareholders of the main company of the ACE brand.

Bao Beier’s trendy clothing brand WDMD was established in 2015. On Double Eleven in 2018, the sales volume of the brand’s Taobao store was zero, and finally disappeared without a sound. Now there is no such store on Taobao. Similar to Bao Beier’s trendy brand line, Zheng Kai’s DUEPLAY, another star, is hard to say from the design to the operation. It is under the banner of “Zheng Kai’s own fashion brand”, but the sales volume is very small.

Image source: APP screenshot

CBNData, which released the “White Paper on Trend Culture Development”, once analyzed: “Some celebrities create a brand first, and then hand it over to the outsourcing team. They don’t understand trend culture, and doing it blindly will be counterproductive.”

No matter how well the stars are on social media, the process of commercialization still has to return to the essence. Marketing means are only one aspect, the brand’s own design sincerity and product quality are the key to impress consumers.

Daily Economic News Comprehensive Dongfangwang Entertainment,Qixinbao APPEvery Jingwang (Reporter:Du Wei, Ding Zhouyang）

Cover image source: Photo by Liu Guomei, Daily Economic News