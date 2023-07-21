The Costa Rican team dismisses Luis Fernando Suárez as its coach

SAN JOSÉ (AP) — Colombian coach Luis Fernando Suárez ceased to be Costa Rica’s national coach on Thursday, after a meeting with leaders of the local federation, who informed him of the dismissal.

In a brief press release, the Costa Rican Football Federation confirmed the decision to separate Suárez, after a meeting between the Executive Committee, the coach and his assistant.

“The decision was made this Thursday afternoon during an extraordinary session, after the technical director presented his report on the previous semester, including friendly matches and the Gold Cup,” says the official statement.

The Federation did not offer details about the termination clauses that apply after the break with Suárez, who had signed a contract with the “ticos” until the World Cup that will take place in 2026 in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The environment for Suarez’s continuity was increasingly complex due to the poor results of the last year, which included participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where Costa Rica received the worst win in its history in the World Cups, a 7-0 against Spain.

Suárez has directed three different teams in the World Cup. In addition to the adventure in Qatar, he was in charge of Ecuador in Germany 2006 and Honduras in Brazil 2014.

Already in 2023, Costa Rica suffered its first official defeat at home against the Panamanian team and was left out of the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League, in addition to staying in the quarterfinals of the last Gold Cup, where they lost to Panama, barely tied against El Salvador, beat Martinique and then fell 2-0 to Mexico.

Suárez’s departure comes just under a month after the end of Rodolfo Villalobos’ term as president of the Federation. The leader will be replaced by businessman Osael Maroto, who is the only candidate for the position