Source title: The costume drama “Cangyue Painting” is amusingly launched. Jinze Guanxin and Zhao Pinlin gather in Cangyue City

Produced by Guoyun Culture, Hengdian Film and Television, Zhongguang Tianze, Xi'an TV Drama Copyright Exchange Center, Dadu Film and Television Culture, Shengze Tianxia, ​​Xintai Film and Television, jointly produced by Yaolai Film and Television, directed by Yang Xiaobo, Jin Ze, Guan Xin Starring Zhao Pinlin and Zong Fengyan in particular, Chen Zhengyang, Xu Yichang, Song Yunhao, Wang Gang, Xi Yuli, Shi Dashao, Na Feisha, Li Yi, Nie Xinyuan, Wu Xinzhou, etc. starred in the ancient costume love comedy "Cang Yue Hua" on November 11 It will be officially broadcast on iQiyi from 12:00 on March 30. The play tells the sweet and funny love story of Yunxi (played by Guan Xin) and Jiang Chaoxi (played by Jin Ze). Yunxi, a private surveyor and mapper hidden in Jianjia Lane of Cangyue City, sells maps and surveying drawings for a living. He meets Jiang Chaoxi, the young master of Cangyue City by chance, but finds that he is the enemy he has been looking for for many years. In the process of looking for opportunities for revenge, we had many ridiculous "farces" with him. In the process of getting along, we gradually developed a good impression of each other, and were involved in the vortex for the transformation of Cangyue City. home. Kanazawa Guanxin staged a funny love "farce" super sassy taste CP hand in hand warm transformation In the play, Jiang Chaoxi, the son of the city lord of Cangyue City, has a handsome appearance and double business online, but because he does not want to succeed the city lord, he deliberately behaves recklessly and is very dandy. After meeting the smart, wise, sassy and tough Yunxi, his personality and behavior Change gradually. With the purpose of revenge, Yunxi also resolves misunderstandings and develops love in the process of contacting Jiang Chaoxi. They are proactive and brave in the face of love. The two became acquainted with each other because of "seeking revenge", guarded and cooperated with each other, and staged a tit-for-tat and interesting love "farce" under a series of motives. As a light comedy in ancient costumes with a unique style of painting, "Cang Yue Hui" has a bright and light rhythm. people above. While bravely pursuing love, Yunxi and Jiang Chaoxi did not forget to shoulder the heavy responsibility of protecting their homeland, and faced the monstrous storm together, and joined hands to warm and transform. "Cang Yue Hua" starts from the emotional relationship between the two, awakens contemporary value perception from multiple perspectives, and thus triggers thinking about multi-faceted social issues, which can be described as a "clear stream" in the new ancient costumes. A lot of elements create a brand-new viewing experience, which resonates with the audience from the shallower to the deeper It is worth mentioning that the heroine Yunxi in this play is a folk surveyor. Xi and Jiang Chaoxi reflected this professional characteristic in the process of on-the-spot survey, measuring size, and drawing production. Among them, the popular Internet meme "My eyes are rulers" was used extremely cleverly, which doubled the comedy effect while reflecting professional characteristics. . "Cang Yue Hua" focuses on Jiang Chaoxi and Yunxi's sweet pets and amusing daily life, and integrates the suspenseful plot of revenge into it, making the whole story suspenseful without being heavy, bringing a new relaxed drama watching experience. In the creation of the series, the stories are intertwined. As the plot progresses from shallow to deep, the characters change from amusing to heart-warming, becoming fuller and more touching, mobilizing the audience to follow the joys and sorrows of the characters to follow the drama immersively, and gain enlightenment and insights from it. . Save the marriage three times, and you are destined for life. How will Jiang Chaoxi and Yunxi's love between sweetness and abuse be staged? How can they overcome difficulties together and keep the clouds open to see the moonlight? Starting from November 30th, "Cang Yue Hui" will update two episodes every Wednesday and Thursday at 12:00, and VIP members will watch the full episodes first. The funny story of sweet pets flirting with each other will be staged soon, so stay tuned!

The play tells the sweet and funny love story of Yunxi (played by Guan Xin) and Jiang Chaoxi (played by Jin Ze). Yunxi, a private surveyor and mapper hidden in Jianjia Lane of Cangyue City, sells maps and surveying drawings for a living. He meets Jiang Chaoxi, the young master of Cangyue City by chance, but finds that he is the enemy he has been looking for for many years. In the process of looking for opportunities for revenge, we had many ridiculous “farces” with him. In the process of getting along, we gradually developed a good impression of each other, and were involved in the vortex for the transformation of Cangyue City. home.

Kanazawa Guanxin staged a funny love “farce” super sassy taste CP hand in hand warm transformation

In the play, Jiang Chaoxi, the son of the city lord of Cangyue City, has a handsome appearance and double business online, but because he does not want to succeed the city lord, he deliberately behaves recklessly and is very dandy. After meeting the smart, wise, sassy and tough Yunxi, his personality and behavior Change gradually. With the purpose of revenge, Yunxi also resolves misunderstandings and develops love in the process of contacting Jiang Chaoxi. They are proactive and brave in the face of love. The two became acquainted with each other because of “seeking revenge”, guarded and cooperated with each other, and staged a tit-for-tat and interesting love “farce” under a series of motives.

As a light comedy in ancient costumes with a unique style of painting, “Cang Yue Hui” has a bright and light rhythm. people above. While bravely pursuing love, Yunxi and Jiang Chaoxi did not forget to shoulder the heavy responsibility of protecting their homeland, and faced the monstrous storm together, and joined hands to warm and transform. “Cang Yue Hua” starts from the emotional relationship between the two, awakens contemporary value perception from multiple perspectives, and thus triggers thinking about multi-faceted social issues, which can be described as a “clear stream” in the new ancient costumes.

A lot of elements create a brand-new viewing experience, which resonates with the audience from the shallower to the deeper

It is worth mentioning that the heroine Yunxi in this play is a folk surveyor. Xi and Jiang Chaoxi reflected this professional characteristic in the process of on-the-spot survey, measuring size, and drawing production. Among them, the popular Internet meme “My eyes are rulers” was used extremely cleverly, which doubled the comedy effect while reflecting professional characteristics. .

“Cang Yue Hua” focuses on Jiang Chaoxi and Yunxi’s sweet pets and amusing daily life, and integrates the suspenseful plot of revenge into it, making the whole story suspenseful without being heavy, bringing a new relaxed drama watching experience. In the creation of the series, the stories are intertwined. As the plot progresses from shallow to deep, the characters change from amusing to heart-warming, becoming fuller and more touching, mobilizing the audience to follow the joys and sorrows of the characters to follow the drama immersively, and gain enlightenment and insights from it. .

Save the marriage three times, and you are destined for life. How will Jiang Chaoxi and Yunxi’s love between sweetness and abuse be staged? How can they overcome difficulties together and keep the clouds open to see the moonlight? Starting from November 30th, “Cang Yue Hui” will update two episodes every Wednesday and Thursday at 12:00, and VIP members will watch the full episodes first. The funny story of sweet pets flirting with each other will be staged soon, so stay tuned!