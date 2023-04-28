The costume love drama “Yan Xin Ji” starts Luo Yunxi and Song Yi join hands to find love in the rivers and lakes to perform destined love jqknews

Co-produced by iQiyi and Jinhe Film and Television, and directed by well-known director Yu Zhongzhong, the costume romance drama “Yan Xin Ji” held its opening ceremony on April 28. The play is starred by Luo Yunxi and Song Yi, and starred by Chen Yao, Cheng Lei, Huang Riying, Gu Zicheng and Guan Zijing. On the opening day, all the main actors and the entire creative team gathered at the opening scene.

Luo Yunxi and Song Yi took the lead to interpret the quietly heart-warming destiny, and the concept poster feels the flow of emotion

The play tells the story of Jiang Xinbai, the prince of Tsundere County and chief catcher who suffers from face blindness, when he secretly came to Heman to secretly investigate the “Wuxiang case”, he accidentally met a perverted, savage growth, who would transform every month Yan Nanxing, a wandering doctor in the Jianghu. The two did not know each other, and for the secrets hidden in each of them, they experienced the wonderful marriage of “three knots and three separations” together, and finally worked together to eliminate the disaster of Wuxiang.

Today, “Yan Xin Ji” released the “Picking Shadows and Knowing the Heart” version of the poster, the “Water Mirror and Flowers” version of the character poster and other sets of beautiful material official lineups, and officially launched. In the “Picking Shadows and Knowing Your Heart” version of the poster, the Milky Way is shining brightly, Jiang Xinbai is standing sassy, ​​Yan Nanxing is smiling sweetly, the two pass each other, surrounded by fireflies, and a romantic atmosphere blows over us.

In the “Shui Jing Hua Yan” version of the character poster, the character leans sideways and caresses the water. The characters on the water have different expressions, and the underwater is like a shadow surging, one person and one flower, the story is still on the verge of words, it seems to lead the audience to peek into the truth of love, hatred and hatred in the world from this mirror. The two versions of the poster put netizens in a wonderful fantasy, triggering infinite reverie about the content of the plot.

Escorted by a high-quality team, the ancients are selected by heaven to create romantic love in ancient costumes

“Yan Xin Ji” is produced by Jinhe Film and Television, which has produced many popular dramas such as “You Without a Secret”, “Half Honey, Half Hurt”, “Good Words and Freehand”, “What Love Should Be Like”. In order to create a high-quality romantic costume love, Jinhe Film and Television has once again joined hands with senior director Yu Zhongzhong, who has a natural and delicate shooting technique, and is especially good at portraying the psychology of characters and showing the emotional flow between characters. Yu Zhongzhong is the director, and Hu Rong is the screenwriter. “” “The Sideburns Are Not Begonia Red” and many other hit works, Luan Hexin, who was shortlisted for the Best Art Award of the Magnolia Award, served as the art director. In terms of styling, Ai Wen, the most popular stylist in China, joined in to help.

In terms of actors, Luo Yunxi and Song Yi, two “Heavenly Chosen Ancients” who have both good looks and acting skills, are partnering for the first time. They will join hands to perform the battle of wits between Jiang Xinbai, the king of Yuejiang County, and Yan Nanxing, the clever shopkeeper of Hua Xiangrong. Courageous romance. The other two pairs of CPs in the play are also very novel, not only the proud princess and the slave student who broke through the shackles of the “identity difference” CP, but also the “crazy local dog general” against the “cute little chivalrous woman”, It can be said to be full of highlights.

Excellent production team, powerful cast, fresh and wonderful storyline. With an upgraded combination of 1+1+1, I look forward to “Yan Xin Ji” bringing the audience a wonderful drama-chasing experience!

[

责编：张晓荣 ]