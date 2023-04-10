The countdown to the grand opening of the Oriental Game Culture Week on April 12 showcases the achievements and ambitions of domestic games

The current domestic games with oriental elements are not only loved by hundreds of millions of domestic players, but also often attract the attention of overseas media and players. In recent years, the overall level of domestic games has been continuously improved, and new games with high reputation have emerged frequently, and they are unique in categories such as martial arts, Xiuxian, mythology, Three Kingdoms, and puzzle solving. It’s time to go to the world stage to show the achievements and ambitions of local games, so the online exhibition of Oriental Game Culture Week came into being.

The Oriental Game Culture Week aims to “promote oriental games to the world and let the world know more about oriental culture” to help domestic games gain more recognition and affirmation around the world. It will be grandly opened at 12:00 on April 12 (Wednesday)! The event will be presented on domestic steam platforms and overseas Steam platforms.

The opening video of Oriental Game Culture Week is announced! Help the domestic game to become a dragon and go straight to the sky!

Watch PV: https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1NX4y1r796

The Oriental Game Culture Week announced the first exposure of more than 300 exhibitors!

The media and partners of the Oriental Game Culture Week will escort the domestic games, making it even more exciting!

From 12:00 on April 12th to 12:00 on April 19th, the online exhibition “Oriental Game Culture Week” hosted by the steam platform and participated by many game manufacturers at home and abroad, to promote the game feast with oriental characteristics to global players and media It will come as scheduled. During the event, players will be brought with discounts on many eye-catching games. Game developers and game anchors will show live game records, free trial experience to experience the upcoming masterpieces, and get a taste of the future new games waiting to be released in 2023 as soon as possible. tour.

More expectations and more surprises will be in the “Oriental Game Culture Week” event on April 12! The official Weibo of the steam platform will also synchronize the latest news of the event. Witness the rise of oriental game culture, and wait with the players, see you soon!