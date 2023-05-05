The countdown to the inauguration of the southernmost solar park on the continent began

The El Alamito solar park already has a date for its start-up. According to the government, it will be on May 22. Located a few kilometers from Chos Malal, the photovoltaic park is positioned as the first in the province of Neuquén, in Patagonia, and the southernmost on the continent. It will be the first in the country to sell energy to a public body: the Neuquén judiciary.

“During this month the infrastructure in the north of Neuquén would be enabled“, they reported. It has more than 2,000 panels, whose installation began in mid-July 2022. These are plates bifacial type: they are double-sided designed to produce solar energy from both their upper and lower faces.

The infrastructure will generate energy from a renewable source that will be sold to the Neuquén province judiciary. “The photovoltaic park on the side of Route 43, in El Alamito, It is a sample of the diversification of the productive matrix that the province has been developing of Neuquén”, stressed Governor Omar Gutiérrez.

Gutiérrez recalled that this project was financed with resources that the Investment Development Agency (ADI NQN) received for the start-up of Vientos Neuquinos, a wind energy project located in Bajada Colorada.

“Those resources reinvested to promote renewable energy in the North zonethus aiming at the reconversion of the energy matrix has to do with economic diversification and territorial balance”, he highlighted.

from the park it will be possible to dispatch the energy of the first stage 1.2 Mega Watt Pico (MWp) and all the energy generated with the second stage (4.9 MWp). This first phase is equivalent to a third of the energy consumed in the north of Neuquén. The work started in January 2022 by the Unión Transitoria de Empresas (UTE) Intermepro SA and Ingalfa SA.

The assembly of the equipment began at the end of the summer of 2022, after the preparation of the land. The chosen property has 10 hectares and is located in the spot that gives the park its name, andBetween the towns of Chos Malal and Andacollo. In this first stage, the development occupies only 3 hectares of landsince the rest will be used for its expansion.

The generated energy will be transported by the provincial networks of the Neuquén Provincial Energy Entity (EPEN). and consumed by the offices of the Judiciary. Thus, the Neuquén Justice will be one of the few organizations in the country to successfully cover the regulations that require 20% of its energy consumption to come from renewable sources.

It is expected that in addition to the park, a study center consisting of a research and training pilot plant is added, where the work of organizations such as INTA, INTI and Balseiro will join so that schools can learn more about solar energy. Besides, installed an electric power charger for vehicles.

