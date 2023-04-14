With votes of Horace Rosatti, Carlos Rosenkrantz and Juan Carlos Maqueda, the Supreme Court dismissed this Thursday the demand that a former Kirchnerist official had made to the journalists Jorge Lanata y Nicholas Winazki. The supremes applied the famous article 280 of the Penal Code.

That applied regulation maintains that there is a lack of sufficient or insubstantial federal grievance, with which they ruled that “the extraordinary appeal, whose denial originates the present complaint, is inadmissible.” The demand had been promoted by the former Minister of Agriculture of the Nation, Norberto Yauharwho was part of the cabinet of the then president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner between 2011 and 2013.

Yahuar initiated the lawsuit against the two journalists after the broadcast of a report on the program Journalism for All (Channel 13) where the appearance of a shipment of 110 kilos of cocaine concealed in boxes of prawns on a fishing vessel.

The report described an alleged interest of the former official in the criminal case for drug trafficking for which the only member of the firm that owned the fishing boat was sentenced to 9 years in prison. Yauhar was also linked to the convictedwho, in turn, was linked to the accountant who kept the numbers of the leader’s local political campaign.

With this information, the journalistic submission held as a theory that the ship in which the drug was found it could actually be the property of Yahuar.

What did Yahuar say?

“From one day to the next I was a narco. They put together a script and carried it out and, luckily, the Judge shredded it and now ruled on the side of Justice,” Yauhar said some time ago in an interview in AM 750.

Given this, the official filed a claim for damages against Lanata and Wiñazki in the Court, which was accepted in the first instance: a civil court ordered the defendants to compensate the leader with the payment of 600 thousand pesos. This because they had broadcast on television phrases like “He’s in the drug business” and “has contact with drug traffickers”, in relation to the politician.

That ruling was appealed by Lanata, Wiñazki and by the companies Radio Miter and Argentine Broadcasting Art (Artear), so it went to the Civil Chamber. There, the sentence fell with a rejection of Chamber G, which maintained that the report in question contained data and opinions and that “the search for the truth and the indisputable public interest of the subject demanded that he be submitted to public opinion“.

With this setback, the former official presented a petition with his lawyer before the Supreme Courtwhich today made its rejection public.

“With this criterion they end up talking about the right to express an opinion, to act and that a public official loses his right as a citizen just for being an official. Here there were excesses, there were offenses because they involved me in something that I did not do,” Yahuar told PERFIL after learning the content of the court ruling.

Yahuar speaks: “I did not expect anything else”

From Chubut, the former Kirchner government official defended himself against the accusation and maintained that “I did not expect anything else” from the Supreme Court that “the follow follow”, in relation to the decision that was known this Thursday.

“I was never linked to that person. They lied, attacked and slandered. They involved me in something I didn’t do. The interest that I showed in the cause (NdR: for the discovery of the drug) was because from the Ministry we wanted to improve the controls so that this does not happen, “he said.

On the other hand, the former official, who resigned from the Ministry in 2013 after announcing the implementation of fixed scanners for cargo control in ports and border crossings, said that Lanata apologized.

“There was a meeting between my lawyer and his. Later I met him in his apartment because I wanted to see him face to face and we had a 40 minute conversation where he admitted it to me. But it is not enough because the damage done through the medium was great. And Justice sometimes does not understand what can be caused from some sectors that have multiplier voices”.

