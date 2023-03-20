The Supreme Court started 2023 in the eye of the storm for the impeachment promoted from the Executive and the ruling party in the Congress. In times convulsed by the imminent presidential elections in which the who presides over our country for the next four years, the expectation is set in which will be the movements that the supreme magistrates will execute.

On the fourth floor of Talcahuano 550 there are various sources that assured PROFILE that there is no set agenda among the ministers of the Court on the issues to be discussed during the year. But at first glance, the big decisions in political matters are not something to be expected for the remainder of 2023, where Justice always plays a leading role in everything that involves politics.

The Court comes from playing weighty cards with the unconstitutionality of the previous model of the Council of the Magistracy and its interference in the body in charge of the selection of judges through its expansion.

Unleashed the dispute with the hard kirchnerismalso positioned itself in favor of the claim of the PRO senator, Louis Judgewho maintains that the place reserved for the second minority belongs to him: by three votes (of Horacio Rosatti, Carlos Rosenkrantz and Juan Carlos Maqueda), the ministers questioned the partition of the Front of All and thus frustrated the attempt of the Kirchnerist Martin Donate to occupy that place.

The judicialization of the conflict continues to delay the implementation of the body chaired by the president of the Court, who has just sworn in all the members proposed by the Senate, except Doñate. For this reason, it is It now remains for the courtiers to define when they are going to take the oath of Judgewho received a new judicial endorsement last week from the Federal Administrative Litigation Chamber.

It is pending that the Court take the oath of the Judge, but first the Senate has to mediate.

In any case, judicial sources indicated to PERFIL that an oath date cannot be set without prior communication from the Senate where the Córdoba opponent is designated. Among the issues to be resolved, there is also putting the Council into full operation.

What about sharing?

Regarding sentences, the Court has a decision pending in the underlying issue of the conflict over the co-participation that keeps the Buenos Aires head of government at odds Horacio Rodriguez Larreta and to the president Alberto Fernandez.

It is worth remembering that on December 21, unanimously, the Highest Court ruled in favor of the Buenos Aires claim and ordered the Nation to deliver to the City 2.95% of the mass of co-participating funds.

This decision caused a great impact in the political arena and was scored by Rodríguez Larreta as a victory in front of the Government in the prelude to the electoral campaign. In fact, it served him to announce on March 7 the elimination of the tax on credit cards, which he had put into effect from the deduction of funds that the Nation had made in 2020 and that caused the conflict.

However, the resolution of the dispute based on the publication of a ruling on the substantive issue would not take place in 2023. One of the sources consulted was emphatic when saying that the topic is directly frozen.

The supreme magistrates have yet to define whether was or was not constitutional the law that reduced funds to the city of Buenos Aires.

The Correo and Cristina Kirchner cause

Another of the pending issues that the Court must define involves Mauricio Macri.

In the Court they affirm that the pending decision in the matter of co-participation is “frizada”.

It is that the courtiers have delayed the decision in the cause known as Argentine Mail, where the bankruptcy of the company created by the family of the former president is debated. The file is in a waiting period until the supreme courts rule on whether the Superior Court of Justice of the City of Buenos Aires is an appeal instance in the case or not.

Macri and his family They push that theory, dissatisfied with the actions of judge Marta Cirulli and the prosecutor Gabriela Boquinwho are involved in the case.

On the other hand, it is discounted that the Court will intervene in the Cause Roadfor which Justice has just sentenced the vice president Cristina Kirchner to six years in prison and perpetual disqualification from holding public office for considering her the author of the crime of fraudulent administration. However, in fact, it still remains for the Court of Cassation to be issued so that eventual appeals reach the fourth floor of the Palace of Courtsand that is not expected to happen this year.

The beginning of 2023 in Court

Meanwhile, so far there have been six meetings that shared Horacio Rosatti, Juan Carlos Maqueda, Carlos Rosenkrantz and Ricardo Lorenzetti. Throughout all these meetings they managed to sign 985 rulings on hundreds of criminal, civil, commercial and social security cases.

In turn, last Friday, March 17, the four judges signed the agreed 8/2023, where they decided “with the purpose of maintaining the purchasing power of the salaries of all categories of the Judicial Power ladder”, increase employee salaries by 18.5%. The retroactive increase is 6% for January, 7% for February and 5.5% for March, “to finalize the 2022 salary policy.”

For this, the judges requested the Chief of Staff to modify the current budget items and have the resources to face the increase. “It is not what we wanted, but it is worth starting,” the Union of Judicial Employees (UEJN) said in a statement before the approval of the Executive. Meanwhile, a court source highlighted the decision of the Casa Rosada to accommodate the request of the Judiciary in the midst of the impeachment process. “At least with albertismo, it seems that not all the bridges are broken”slipped

