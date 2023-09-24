The cover of Diario PERFIL for Sunday, September 24, 2023

Below we offer a review of the main titles of edition 1,861 of Diario PERFIL, from this Sunday, September 24, 2023, an issue that is accompanied, like every weekend, by 6 supplements that cover the most varied topics, both informative and of entertainment: El Observador, Espectáculos, Buenos Aires Times, Parabrisas, Marie Claire and Joker more Crossword.

Massa believes that he left Bullrich out of the runoff and aims to discount Milei. Yesterday the Minister of Economy inaugurated a base of operations for the security forces in Rosario. With the list of advertisements to mitigate inflation almost exhausted, he will now seek to reinforce his candidate profile. He thinks that the elimination of Ganancias has finished displacing Juntos and sees him out of the second round. And he considers that Milei’s candidacy is in a valley and he has already grown as much as he could.

“Wanting to live well is not right-wing.” After weeks of silence, Cristina Kirchner reappeared at an event in the City. Criticisms of Macri, Bullrich, Melconian and Milei’s dollarization project.

Milei is betting on the big cities and will seek to win in the first round.

Inflation-haunting foods. Rice, dairy products, fruits and vegetables offset the decline seen by the Economy.

Test for radicals. Mendoza elects governor and tests the power of the UCR with an open end.

Report by Fontevecchia. To the economist Mario Rapoport. “Milei’s ideas are from the past.”

The museums, full on their special night.

Silver streaming. The creators of Blender, one of the channels of the 2023 digital phenomenon, speak.

Pope’s Mass for the immigration drama. More than 50 thousand people attended in Marseille.

He fell back. Marcos, the most powerful Peruvian drug trafficker in CABA, was arrested in Lima for money laundering.

Rosario has already had more than 400 gunshot wounds so far this year.

Boca tied with their heads on Palmeiras. It was 1-1 with Lanús.

Mercado Libre will sponsor all Conmebol cups.

They write in this edition:

Sarlo, De Angelis, Costa, R. Garcia, Bald, Duran Beard, Roig, H. Haime, Diamint, Barros, G. Gonzalez and J. Fontevecchia.

