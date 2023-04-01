Below we offer a review of the main titles of the 1,809 edition of the PERFIL newspaper, for this Saturday, April 1, 2023, an issue that is accompanied, as every weekend, by 6 supplements that cover the most varied topics, both informative as entertainment: The Observer, Shows, Buenos Aires Times, Parabrisas, Marie Claire and Joker plus Crossword:

New alerts for inflation, lack of dollars and level of activity. After a difficult first quarter, in the Economy the alarms do not stop going off due to the dynamics of generalized price increases, the shortage of reserves and the signs of a slowdown in consumption and GDP growth. In addition to the orders to the US and the Fund and another agricultural dollar, more measures are being analyzed. Last night, the credit agency approved the easing of the economic program and released a new draft for US$ 5.400 million.

April increases: electricity, buses, trains, schools, prepaid and domestic service.

The intern at the FdT has no peace. Tension between the President and Massa. The PJ puts pressure.

Report from Fontevecchia. To the Canadian economist David Card, Nobel Prize in Economics 2021. “Labor inequality has increased.”

A baby died outdoors, meters from La Rosada. Shock over the death of a 3-month-old girl who lived on the street with her family, who was listed in the City’s records since 2019.

At the wheel: only handles 28% of Argentines.

Guzman, active. He inaugurated his consultancy and points to Alberto F and Massa for not insisting on the IMF overcharges.

Doubts about the legacy of Borges’s widow. Question about Kodama’s will.

Trump against everyone. Defendant accuses magnate George Soros of being behind his legal problems.

Death in Retirement. For the woman who fell from the sixth floor of a building at a sex party, they investigate a businessman.

Jey Mammon tried to defend herself against everything. He is charged with the abuse of a minor.

The Easter basket comes with very unholy increases: up to 200%. The increases are led by tuna and chocolate eggs.

They write in this issue:

