The cover of the newspaper PROFIL of Saturday, August 12, 2023

Below we offer a review of the main titles of the 1847 edition of the PERFIL newspaper, for this Saturday, August 12, 2023, an issue that is accompanied, as every weekend, by 6 supplements that cover the most varied topics, both informative and of entertainment: The Observer, Shows, Buenos Aires Times, Parabrisas, Marie Claire and Joker More Crossword:

STEP uncertain: they fear that the ‘angerous vote’ will trigger abstention. It is a concern common to all political forces. They estimate that the wave of insecurity and violence had an impact on the mood of the electorate and there could be a drop in attendance. However, the ruling party believes that a floor of 70% participation would guarantee a good election. In Juntos they trust the vote of the apparatus and the militants. And Milei hopes to channel the anger and also calls to vote. In the Government they warned that the first results of the STEP will be known after 22.

Three crimes in 36 hours. After the murder of Morena, the doctor Juan Carlos Cruz, the taxi driver Juan Pablo Pompa and the teacher Nelson Peralta were killed during robbery.

Lula launches a Brazilian New Deal. Public and private works for US$ 350 billion.

In the week before the election, the blue dollar climbed 33 pesos and closed at $605.

Santiago Maldonado. Four gendarmes accused of his death in Chubut in 2017 were dismissed.

Report from Fontevecchia. to the multifaceted Enrique Pineyro. “Putin is a person sick with power.”

Referring online: Nati Jotaqueen of silver streaming.

Tragic graduate trip. A 17-year-old student fell from an eighth floor in Mar del Plata.

Global phenomenon: ‘Variety’ picks Bizarrap as influential.

90% of the purchases for Children’s Day are made with a card and in installments.

The dark side of cups: how they mistreat Argentine fans in the region.

They write in this issue:

Balza, Ayerdi, Mozetic, Spillman, Varela, Kavanagh, Izaguirre, Corsalini, Nieva, Haime, Bonifacino, Colombo, Fehleisen, Lopez, Gadano, Martinez, Bordigoni, Lapeña, Bridge, Roig, Garcia, Fara, Villafane, Zabala, Fontana, Dominguez, Hopenhayn, Guebel, Kohan, Link, Giampaolo, Spregelburd, Gallo, Lloret, Tabarovksy, Curia and Jorge Fontevecchia.

HB

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

