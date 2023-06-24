The cover of the newspaper PROFILE for Saturday, June 24, 2023

Below we offer a review of the main titles of the 1831 edition of the PERFIL newspaper, for this Saturday, June 17, 2023, an issue that is accompanied, as every weekend, by 6 supplements that cover the most varied topics, both informative and news. entertainment: The Observer, Shows, Buenos Aires Times, Parabrisas, Marie Claire and Joker More Crossword:

Massa-Rossi, the unexpected formula of unity that the President and CFK sealed: Cristina Kirchner communicated yesterday with Alberto Fernández to agree on a unit list. The head of state claimed to put the candidate for vice president and open the list of deputies from the province of Buenos Aires. The former president gave in and there are no names that respond to her space on the presidential ballot.

Larreta chose Morales as vice president and closes the lists with the seal of Carrió and Santilli: The head of government made official his predilection for the governor of Jujuy and head of the national UCR, with praise and smiles. Appeals to “dialogue” and requests for “expansion” of Together for Change to differentiate themselves from Bullrich. The reserved summit with “Lilita” and the election of Maximiliano Ferraro, president of the Civic Coalition, as head of the ballot for national deputies for the Federal Capital, a key place. Larreta’s desire and the place for his minister, Soledad Acuña.

Horror in Lanús: They murdered an 8-month pregnant woman: Tamara Cortéz was 25 years old and 8 months pregnant. On Thursday night, she was killed by her partner, shot in the chest.

Report Jorge Fontevecchia: Silvina Batakis: “With Guzmán’s sudden resignation, inflation took a leap”: The former Minister of Economy, who took office after the sudden resignation of Martín Guzmán and generated a strong political crisis almost a year ago, reviews how were those days of instability, analyzes the contradictory Argentine economy, which is the subject of analysis by academics around the world, and is optimistic about the future of Argentina. She currently chairs the Banco Nación and wants to be a deputy.

Lula harshly rejects new demands from the EU for the agreement with Mercosur: The Brazilian president, who is in Paris to participate in a summit on a new global financial pact called by Emmanuel Macron, repudiated the “additional letter” presented by Brussels, which imposes new conditions for the signing of the treaty negotiated for two decades by both parties. “You can’t have a strategic partnership and have an additional letter threatening a partner,” he said.

Cecilia’s mother recognized several objects and the diver: “It was something that hit me a lot”: Gloria Romero arrived at the Resistance Institute of Medicine and Forensic Sciences together with two very close relatives: Cecilia’s sister, Ángela Strzyzowski, and her grandmother , Mercedes Flores. She was shown several items that she had kidnapped in recent operations and, among other things, she marked the rings, a pendant and some partially burned pieces of cloth.

El Clínicas, among the most recognized hospitals in the region: In a quality ranking of hospital institutions prepared by the specialized company Global Health Intelligence, the José de San Martín Hospital de Clínicas of the University of Buenos Aires was positioned first in the list of Argentine public hospitals, in various categories.

Villa intimidated Boca to return to training: The player’s legal representatives filed a job petition with the Court and assured that if this did not happen within a period of five days, the footballer claims to be in a position to consider himself free.

Maxi Rodríguez will have his tribute: The idol of Newell’s, will be the protagonist today of his match-tribute that has as a luxury guest the captain of the selected world champion in Qatar 2022, Lionel Messi, at the Coloso Bielsa stadium, in Rosario’s Parque Independencia .

They write in this issue:

Roberto Garcia, Fara, Seoane, Heller, Lopez, Preziosa, Amador Agra, Schvartzman, Zabala, Rigacci, Bonifacino, Manes, Bordigoni, Tantanian, Ise, Hopenhayn, Link, Giampaolo, Zabala, Tabarovsky, G.Martinez, Colombo, Gomez, Bordigoni, Mari, Corsalini, Garabetyan, Mozetic, Varela, Kavanagh, Izaguirre, Ayerdi, Gallo, A. Fontevecchia, G. Gonzalez, and J. Fontevecchia.

fl

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

