The cover of the newspaper PROFILE of Sunday, May 28, 2023

Below we offer a review of the main titles of the 1826 edition of the PERFIL newspaper, for this Sunday, May 28, 2023, an edition that, as usual, is accompanied by the “plus” of 9 supplements: The Observer, Culture, Sunday, D&D, Textum, Shows, Weekend. Joker plus Crossword and Economic Profile:

Obstacles to import food and the rise in milk agitate inflation more. The official initiative to import via the Central Market with the intention of lowering the basic food basket is bogged down. The week starts with increases of 10% in dairy, added to the recent increase in bread and those that will come from June, such as transportation, prepaid, fuel, schools and telecommunications. The Minister of Economy travels to China in search of reinforcing reserves.

controls. Comercio extends Fair Prices to neighborhood stores.

The BCRA has spent almost US$4 billion since January to contain the dollar.

Red hot interiors. Official supporters and opponents dispute the rules of the PASO. Axis of the fight: the floor for a list to contribute candidates to the general ballot. Alberto vs. Cristina and the PRO vs. the UCR and the Civic Coalition.

Diana Mondino leads the Milei list. The Cordovan economist will go as a deputy for CABA.

Report from Fontevecchia. To the Korean economist Ha-Joon Chang: “Capitalism is a very pragmatic system.”

Ukraine. The kyiv army formally launched the counteroffensive: “We are going to take back what is ours.”

Borges constellation. They launch Borges monumental, a conceptual encyclopedia of readings about the Argentine genius.

The WHO foresees an epidemic of childhood myopia due to the abuse of screens.

Revealing expertise in the Pettinato case.

Several surprises at the Cannes award ceremony. The Argentine Damián Szifron was part of the jury.

Messi said goodbye with a champion shout at PSG.

Ready for friendlies. Seven new faces get on the Scaloneta.

The Gallardo Doll already has his statue.

They write in this issue:

Sarlo, Nelson Castro, Roberto Garcia, Duran Barba, De Angelis, Costa, Heller, Haime, Sinai, Fraga, Berardo, Bravi, Degl’Innocenti, Bianco, Petrarch, Almada, Piro, Oropeza, Arabia, Genovese, Quintin, Tabarovsky, Dominguez, Seoane, L. Chemen, Giampaolo, G. Gonzalez, Lloret, R. Loredo, Ise, Nieva, Garabetyan, Corsalini, Froidevaux, Bordigoni, G. Martinez, Kavanagh, Varela, Spillman, Ayerdi, Gallo, Calvo and Fontevecchia.

HB