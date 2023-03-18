Below we offer a review of the main titles of the 1,805 edition of the PERFIL newspaper, for this Saturday, March 18, 2023, an issue that is accompanied, as every weekend, by 6 supplements that cover the most varied topics, both informative and of entertainment: The Observer, Shows, Buenos Aires Times, Parabrisas, Marie Claire and Joker More Crossword:

Meat will continue to rise and will further push inflation in March and April. Analysts agree that the floor for March will be 7% and will reach 20% quarterly, driven by food, especially beef. Ranchers anticipate to PROFILE that price increases of up to 25% are coming. And in sectors such as flour and chicken, there are remarks of up to 50% in a week. It also impacts the cost of housing, due to rents and fees, now that the Economy has agreed with the IMF to accelerate the elimination of subsidies.

Collateral damage. In the FdT they believe that the economic context inhibits Massa’s candidacy.

Wave of heat and fury. Yesterday there were still more than 95,000 users without electricity, and many without water, in the AMBA, and the pickets of indignant neighbors multiplied. The Nation and the City sued Edesur criminally.

The blue rose $ 10 in one week and closed at 383. Financials are close to the record.

Macri implies that he is getting off. He said yesterday that he is going to collaborate where he can help the most.

Act by the Embassy of Israel. There was a new demand for justice, 31 years after another unpunished terrorist attack.

Report from Fontevecchia. To Jorge Argüello, ambassador in Washington: “Our main investor is the US.”

Violent necochea. They march in defense of a teacher beaten by relatives of a deferred student.

Argentines create ultra-fast medical tests. You can detect dengue in two hours.

Rosario narcopolice: They impute a non-commissioned officer for helping her ‘tiratiros’ son.

Gang leader had two brothers in uniform.

Gianni Infantino, global soccer czar, was re-elected in FIFA until 2027. He is a friend of Macri and Chiqui Tapia.

They write in this issue:

