The cover of the PROFILE newspaper for Sunday, June 25, 2023

Below we offer a review of the main titles of the 1,834 edition of the PERFIL newspaper, for this Sunday, June 25, 2023, an issue that is accompanied, as every weekend, by 6 supplements that cover the most varied topics, both informative and of entertainment: The Observer, Shows, Buenos Aires Times, Parabrisas, Marie Claire and Joker More Crossword.

In the closing of lists, the tension in Peronism moved to the Province: After the confirmation of Massa-Rossi for the PASO, the negotiation was concentrated in Buenos Aires territory. An officialism forced to unite to survive August 13 pushed until midnight for the integration of payrolls for Congress. Máximo K seeks to secure the main places, but will be accompanied by Victoria Tolosa Paz, Cecilia Moreau and Cafiero in Deputies. For the Senate, a Christian couple: De Pedro and Di Tullio.

Reserves at their worst moment: The currencies of the monetary authority continue to decline and are about to pierce US$ 31 billion, after three consecutive weeks of net sales. When President Alberto Fernández took office, they were 43,785 million dollars. On the other hand, the net income calculated according to the IMF methodology is in negative territory of 2,200 million dollars; another record, this time since 2004.

Bank account thefts and card cloning are on the rise: Argentina and other countries in the region have been registering a sustained increase in the number of cyber-scams, especially online credit card fraud or theft of personal data.

Report by Jorge Fontevecchia. To the ambassador in Beijing, Sabino Vaca Narvaja: “China has a peaceful worldview”: The Argentine ambassador to China, the “chinologist”, as defined by President Alberto Fernández, who appointed him to his post by a decree that expires in November, He is the one who insists and bets on strengthening the bilateral trade relationship in terms of policies and economic complementarity between Argentina and the Asian giant. In addition, he highlights the success of Sergio Massa’s tour and the need to rethink the Argentine Foreign Ministry based on a world that has already changed.

Putin made a pact with Russian mercenaries: After openly defying Vladimir Putin and ordering his men to march on Moscow, the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that he had accepted the mediation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and gave up on reaching the Russian capital.

In Silence: Cecilia’s ex-husband is the only detainee who did not testify: He is distraught and only spoke to a priest, a neighbor of the sixth Resistencia police station where he spent his last nights in custody. On Tuesday he could be indicted for triple aggravated murder, which provides for a life sentence.

Methods to avoid animal testing: There are three alternatives to testing cosmetics on animals. The first two options are ethically questionable: conduct human trials or launch the product on the market without evaluation. The third possibility consists of the implementation of alternative methods.

Without franchises: Don Julio was once again the only Argentine restaurant among the 50 best in the world: Don Julio Grill is in the 19th position and the podium went to Central de Lima, Peru.

Messi was the star at Maxi Rodríguez’s party: On his 36th birthday, the 10th caused the explosion of the Colossus Marcelo Bielsa from Rosario’s Parque de la Independencia, when he entered the playing field to participate in the farewell to his friend and former teammate in the Argentine national team, Maximiliano Rodríguez.

45 years of a drink with celebrations and horror: That June 25, 1978 marked a moment of extreme paradox: while millions of Argentines took to the streets to celebrate, thousands of others suffered confinement and torture in the clandestine centers that the Junta had installed. Military who had provoked the coup d’état two years before.

El Rojo lost in Santa Fe and can’t get off the ground: In a duel corresponding to date 21 of the Professional League, Unión de Santa Fe overcame with authority 3 to 0 its similar Independiente in a duel played at the facilities of the stadium on April 15 .

They write in this issue:

Nelson Castro, Roberto Garcia, Jaime Duran Barba, Carlos Fara, Carlos De Angelis, Luis Guzman, Ingerflom, Oropeza, Piro, Almada, Ibarlucia, Staudenmann, Argüello, Rodríguez Loredo, Blanco, Sinay, Giusto, Kavanagh, Varela, Bordigoni, Gustavo González, Ayerdi, Spillman, Garabetyan, Nieva, Mozetic, Gallo, Gómez, Quintín, Tabarovsky, Seoane, Melgar, Zabala, Lloret, Domínguez, Ise, Calvo, Lopardo, Curia, Froidevaux, Lanzani, Bianco, Petrarca and J.Fontevecchia.

