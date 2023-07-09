Home » The cover of the PROFILE newspaper for this Sunday, July 9, 2023
The cover of the PROFILE newspaper for this Sunday, July 9, 2023

The cover of the PROFILE newspaper for this Sunday, July 9, 2023

Below we offer a review of the main titles of the 1838 edition of the PROFIL newspaper, for this Sunday, July 9, 2023, an edition that in this Patriotic Day It is accompanied by the “plus” of 9 supplements: The Observer, Culture, Sunday, D&D, Textum, Shows, Weekend. Joker plus Crossword and Economic Profile:

Inflation Fernandez: until June, it accumulates a floor of 500 percent. Next Thursday, INDEC will release the June price index, which according to estimates will be around 7%. Although it could mark the second consecutive month of deceleration, inflation will add up to more than 50% in the first semester and will take the accumulated figure since the beginning of the administration, with ministers Guzmán and Massa, above 500%. The oil companies advanced the rise in gasoline: 4.5%.

All or nothing. The Juntos internal fights in all fields: with surveys, spots -which will begin today- and territorial fight. Larreta, yesterday with Santilli in Vicente López; and Bullrich, in Junín, increasingly confronted, without dialogue and without return?

The UxP focuses on the economy. Holding unity for now, that will be the axis of his campaign.

Reportage Fontevecchia. To the elected governor of Córdoba, Martin Llaryora. “Cordobeism is creating work.” Give it gas. Today they inaugurate the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline that seeks to save US$ 2 billion in imports.

500 days of war. kyiv maintains the counteroffensive and receives the controversial cluster bombs from the US.

The narco interns. They indict Pablo Camino, a leader of Los Monos who killed rivals from the Newell’s bar.

The Confitería del Molino is all the rage again. The restoration is advancing and there are no more places to tour it in July.

Oreiro and Mirás, two friends in a film. She is the protagonist and he is the director of ‘Almost dead’.

Professional League: River tied and waits for Talleres. Zero for Racing and Pincha in La Plata.

Hard defeat Puma in the Rugby Championship against All Blacks. They fell 41 to 12 in Mendoza.

They write in this issue:

