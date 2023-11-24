The Creepy Viral Case of the Missing Girl at Disneyland

The truth behind the strange viral case on TikTok of the girl missing at Disneyland

It is one of the most visited amusement parks in the world, which is why it has become a dream place for many. However, it has also become a space of terror for some women, especially mothers, and the news of a missing girl within said enclosure has left many people frozen. But it was through a viral video of TikTok where the alleged truth of said case was revealed.

Definitely, Disneyland is synonymous with fun, which is why many parents do not hesitate to take their children to this park located in Los Angeles, California, so that the little ones can enjoy a time full of amenities, with the confidence that nothing bad can happen to them, since cases of disappearances in the United States are rare. However, everything seems to indicate that nothing is perfect and that we must always be aware of what is happening around us.

It was the account of TikTok @beth_storymua where an influencer narrated the creepy case of a missing girl 4 years within Disneyland from Los Angeles in the United States on October 12, 2023; the video went viral in a matter of a second due to the strange event and the blogger pointed out that this story was told by the little girl’s mother herself.

According to the creepy video by Beth, the little girl, 4 years old, decided to go to the bathroom before eating, so she went to the Disneyland toilets. The little girl began to take too long, a situation that caused her mother’s concern, who decided to go check if everything was okay. However, she found herself with a not very pleasant surprise, because she discovered a hole inside the toilets in which she could observe how a man was taking her daughter, causing the woman to immediately call the police.

Even though the woman told her true of the facts, the police chose not to believe her, even though the employees of Disneyland pointed out that there were secret tunnels within the amusement park, which are used to transport merchandise. While the little girl’s relatives have insisted that the authorities break up the bathroom floor to see how far this passage goes, they do not give in. However, everything seems to indicate that things have gotten worse, since it is presumed that the infant’s mother went to a psychiatric hospital before said creepy case that became a viral video of TikTok.

Although many Internet users have stated that this is fake news due to the lack of credibility of the facts, some Internet users spoke out by saying that in 2006 there were some employees of Disneyland who were sentenced to prison for child abuse, a situation that leaves in doubt the spooky disappearance from the 4-year-old girl. However, so far the senior officials of said amusement park have not commented on the matter to verify or deny said alleged true of the event. What is a fact is that said video made viral worldwide.

