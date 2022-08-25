Original title: The crime suspense movie “Saving the Suspect” exposed the pilot poster and the full lineup of stills Zhang Xiaofei’s eyes are cold and scary

Sohu Entertainment News Directed by Zhang Mo, starring Zhang Xiaofei and Li Hongqi, and starring Hui Yinghong and Wang Ziyi, starring Hong Junjia, Yin Ziwei, Bao Shangen, and Wang Yixuan, starring Tang Zhenye, Liu Huan and Laixi friendship starring in the crime suspense movie ” “Rescue the Suspect” released a pilot poster and stills on the theme of “Finding the Truth” today, revealing for the first time the full cast of actors and their characters in the film. The road to truth search is even more foggy, and a crime suspense story racing against time is about to be staged.

The pilot poster, the mystery, Zhang Xiaofei staged “Eye Killing”

The leading poster of the movie “Saving the Suspect” was released today. In the poster, Zhang Xiaofei’s style is full of tension, and his eyes are full of murderousness and determination. In the foreground of the picture is a colorful rope that is about to be broken. The unknown hands of Chen Zhiqi (played by Zhang Xiaofei) lead the countless clues in the puzzle. What is the truth? What kind of conspiracy and clues are behind the colorful ropes? Criminal suspense cases that imply murderous intentions and suspicious points will eventually surface.

The first appearance of the character image, the main actors gather together to “seek the truth”

In addition to the posters, the stills on the theme of “Finding the Truth” released this time also exposed the roles of nine actors in the film for the first time, which made countless netizens shine. The gold medal Chinese lawyer Chen Zhiqi played by Zhang Xiaofei has sharp eyes and a nervous but aggressive look. The policeman Jin Zhixiong, played by Li Hongqi, looks serious as if he is looking for the truth in the layers of fog. Lin Shu’e, played by Hui Yinghong, has tears in her eyes, deep in grief and seems to be looking forward to the truth. The expression of Najib, played by Wang Ziyi, is full of grief, and what kind of secrets about the truth are hidden in the paper in his arms? Dan Wen, played by Hong Junjia, combines innocence and fear in his eyes, and Liao Guangsheng, played by Yin Ziwei, has a knife-like gaze and a playful look full of secrets. Liang Xinyuan, played by Bao Shangen, seems to be looking down and thinking, with a complicated expression. Abdul Rahman, played by Tang Zhenye, had a smile on his lips, as if he was telling the story of the case. Cui Mingzhi, played by Liu Huan, has a neat suit, and his eyes are full of doubts.

Strong exposure of the whole lineup

In addition to the previously exposed leading actors Zhang Xiaofei, Li Hongqi, and special guest starring Hui Yinghong, this film also announced the special guest starring Wang Ziyi, starring Hong Junjia, Yin Ziwei, Bao Shangen, Wang Yixuan, and special starring Tang Zhenye, who appeared in friendship Liu Huan, Laixi. The movie “Saving the Suspects” centers on the gold medal Chinese female lawyer Chen Zhiqi (played by Zhang Xiaofei) defending a death row inmate and overturning the case, but is forced to be involved in a criminal case with many suspicious points as the main line. Use details to create a full sense of criminal suspense and attract attention.

The movie "Rescue the Suspects" is produced by Beijing Dinosaur Film Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Hengdian Film Co., Ltd., Taiyang Chuanhe Culture Media (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., and Oriental Chenxiang Culture Investment (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. Produced by the company, Guangming Vision (Shenzhen) Film Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Dilong Film Co., Ltd., and Ningbo Tairui Gesi Culture Communication Co., Ltd. jointly produced. The film will be released in 2023.





