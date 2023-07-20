The Cuban President Concerned About the Cultural Impact of the Weekly Package

Title: Cuban President Expresses Concern Over Popular “Weekly Package” Content

In a recent parliamentary session, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel voiced his concerns about the content being shared amongst households throughout the country via the widely popular “weekly package” – often referred to as the Cuban version of “Netflix.” The package features a variety of entertainment content, including soap operas, movies, sports, and more.

President Díaz-Canel, who had recently returned from a tour of Europe, particularly highlighted the cultural consumption of foreign programs by children, adolescents, young people, and women as a cause for concern. He also noted the potential negative influence of international content and referred to it as “imperialist penetration.”

The president emphasized that the concerns extended beyond simply telephones and the internet, stating that content consumed through the package, such as movies, cannot be ignored. He insisted on the need to understand how these platforms work and develop a critical vision towards them.

To address this matter, President Díaz-Canel suggested incorporating content related to his government’s policies into the weekly package. This would allow people to develop a critical understanding of foreign shows and proposals that may contradict Cuban beliefs and traditions, potentially introducing what he referred to as “the paradigm of capitalism.”

But what exactly is the weekly package in Cuba? It is a collection of approximately 1 terabyte of digital entertainment, including movies, series, music, games, and applications. The content is passed among individuals by purchasing it in Cuban pesos from “paqueteros” and transferring it from memory to memory. The popularity of the package is largely due to the limited connectivity on the island, with many suggesting that only those close to the government can acquire and distribute such a large amount of data within Cuba.

Despite its lack of legal status, the authorities are aware of the existence of the weekly package and allow its circulation. However, those responsible for curating the content ensure that no political shows are included.

In conclusion, President Díaz-Canel’s expressed concerns regarding the content shared through the weekly package demonstrate the government’s dedication to safeguarding Cuban traditions and beliefs by promoting a critical perspective on foreign programs. As debates continue on how to strike a balance between cultural preservation and the global influence of digital entertainment, this issue remains at the forefront of Cuba’s cultural landscape.

